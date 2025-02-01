"Let the drama begin" - WNBA fans react to Dijonai Carrington joining girlfriend NaLyssa Smith on rebuilding Dallas Wings 

DiJonai Carrington was one of the first dominoes to fall after the WNBA officially opened free agency this offseason. While she was a restricted free agent, Carrington was shipped by the Connecticut Sun to the rebuilding Dallas Wings.

The trade included the eighth pick going to the Sun and the 12th pick to the Wings, allowing them to get a veteran guard to add to a core made up of Arike Ogunbowale and the upcoming 2025 top overall pick, which is expected to be Paige Bueckers.

On top of Dallas upgrading its roster, the trade also means that partners Carrington and NaLyssa Smith will be teammates again.

As fans wait for the next big move in free agency, Reddit users have turned their attention to the Wings’ biggest additions this offseason, speculating on what could be ahead for the team with Carrington and Smith on its roster.

“what if Nalyssa and Dijonai break up again 😭😭😭,” one fan said.

“Let the DRAMA begin!” one fan wrote.

“Eesh Nalyssa and Dijonai on the same team is playing with fire,” another fan wrote.

However, some fans were optimistic about their reunion in Dallas, pointing out that they are a couple again.

“Would be nice to see Nalyssa and Dijonai play together! I'm overall enjoying this remixing of the league ahead of the draft!” one fan said.

“There’s no evidence they will have drama if they’re on the same team. The only “drama” was when they were on different teams that had conflicts with each other,” another fan said.

“The Wings bringing in Dijonai to be with Nalyssa is really beautiful,” one fan wrote.

Smith and Carrington played one year together in college at Baylor University, where they also started a relationship. They broke up but rekindled their romance in the 2024 WNBA season.

The two played against each other in last year’s playoffs which ended with Carrington’s Sun winning over Smith and the Fever.

Smith and Carrington are set to be the next lovers-turned-teammates in the league after Connecticut’s Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner.

DiJonai Carrington once asks Fever to “free” NaLyssa Smith

DiJonai Carrington had NaLyssa Smith’s back even after battling in a playoff series. In an X post in September, Carrington indicated that she hoped Carrington would be freed by Indiana after receiving limited minutes in their playoff battle.

"10 toes down for you❤️🤞🏽 #FreeHer," Carrington tweeted.

Four months later, Carrington’s wish came true. Now that they are teammates on the Dallas Wings, they are expected to bolster the lineup and help the team bounce back from a 9-31 season.

