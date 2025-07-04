"Let my emotions get the best of me": Paige Bueckers doesn't shy away from admitting issues with physicality

Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers has been adjusting well to the league since being selected as the first pick in the 2025 WNBA draft. However, at six feet, she isn't the tallest player and has faced challenges competing against bigger opponents. She opened up about her struggles with physicality and didn't hesitate to address the issues she has encountered.

During the game against the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday, Bueckers was battered by her opponents, who targeted her all night. The guard, who has led her team throughout the season, was subjected to heavy guarding by Phoenix, who tried to stop her at all costs.

Despite the Mercury's physical approach, Paige Bueckers managed 23 points, four rebounds and five assists. She, along with fellow rookie Azhia James, led the Wings to a 98-89 win at College Park Center.

After the game, the duo, along with their coach Chris Koclanes, attended the post-game interview where Bueckers was questioned about the Mercury's physical approach. The rookie admitted issues with physicality but accepted that they're a part of being in the league.

"I wish I could have taken care of the ball a little bit better. But then that allows for my teammates to get open looks for them to get offensive creation. ... I'm human sometimes, I let my emotions get the best of me, just in terms of all the physicality. ... It's a learning process every single night," she explained. (0:58 onwards)

Despite her physical disadvantage, Paige Bueckers seemed to take things in a positive light as she continues to impress in her rookie season.

Paige Bueckers opens up on the "extra work" rookies have put in as they lead the Wings to victory

The Dallas Wings earned back-to-back victories with a win against the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday. It was their sixth win of the season and was mostly down to the performances of rookies Paige Buekers and Azhia James.

The duo was questioned about growing together and how they have developed in their first year in the league.

"We always like to compete in practice against the vets, and, you know, and when it's game time, it's game time, we're ready whenever our numbers are called," James explained. (2:50 onwards)

"We just have like a competitive nature about us that we all want to win. We all work extremely hard. We're constantly in the weight room, constantly getting up extra work, and we're all doing it together," Paige Bueckers replied. (3:03 onwards)

The duo led their team to victory against Phoenix, combining for 51 of 98 points.

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



