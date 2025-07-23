Angel Reese was pumped with the Chicago Sky's latest roster move amid their injury woes heading into the second half of the season. The Sky signed former New York Liberty guard Marquesha Davis to a seven-day hardship contract to bolster the team's current depth.In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Reese dropped her reaction to the addition of Davis. The Liberty waived the guard before the All-Star break, possibly to make room for Emma Meeseman, who is currently linked to the defending champions.&quot;Let's get it Q!&quot; Reese tweeted. The Chicago Sky are dealing with a trio of injuries to Ariel Atkins, Michael Onyenwere and Courtney Vandersloot. Atkins has a leg injury, and there's currently no timetable for her return. She suffered the injury a couple of games before the All-Star break. Onyenwere has a knee issue and missed the Chicago Sky's first game of the second half of the season against the Minnesota Lynx. Vandersloot has already been ruled out of the season after tearing the ACL in her right knee last month. The Sky's main problem since last season is the lack of guard depth, mainly a playmaker. Angel Reese has been pulling off double duty as a post presence and point forward, though she has flourished in the past month. However, Marquesha Davis is not a playmaking guard and is more of a scorer. She didn't get much playing time in New York but did win a championship as a rookie. She'll likely make her debut for the Sky on Thursday against the Seattle Storm. Caitlin Clark's teammate comments on Angel Reese being a polarizing playerCaitlin Clark's teammate comments on Angel Reese being a polarizing player. (Photo: IMAGN)There's no question that Angel Reese is one of the most polarizing players in WNBA history. Reese is also a popular figure, with her own loyal fanbase that would go toe-to-toe with her detractors and critics. Her perceived rivalry with Caitlin Clark has been the talking point on social media. Clark's teammate, Kelsey Mitchell, commented on Reese being a polarizing figure while talking to the media at the All-Star Game. &quot;I think it's important to make sure that we keep it less about color and more about just human to human,&quot; Mitchell said, according to Fox News. &quot;I think if you just have decency and common decency about what we do as women on the floor, you know that Angel Reese is a bad woman on and off the floor. And we as women have to represent that.&quot;For those who might interpret things wrong, the term &quot;bad&quot; is actually a compliment, like when people call Mike Tyson the &quot;baddest&quot; man on the planet.