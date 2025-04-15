"Let's run it back" - Angel Reese can't contain her excitement as Hailey Van Lith reunites with her on the Chicago Sky

Angel Reese welcomed Hailey Van Lith to the Chicago Sky fold after the latter was selected with the No. 11 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft by the Sky. Earlier, Chicago selected Slovenian forward Ajša Sivka with the 10th overall pick.

Van Lith was one of the names in the spotlight ahead of the 2025 WNBA Draft as she came in with a decorated resume. She now enters the WNBA on the back of a stellar season at TCU, averaging 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists, while shooting a career-high 45.9% from the field.

"We ain't do it right the first time. Let's run it backkkkk"

Angel Reese and HVL played with the LSU Tigers during the 2023-24 season. Now, they will reunite as teammates when the Sky begin their new season with Hailey Van Lith forming a potential backcourt for the side.

