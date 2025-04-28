The UConn Huskies dominated their way to a national championship this season and didn't find much trouble dethroning Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks in the national championship game. Plenty of that had to do with their stellar backcourt, as Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd combined to pull the strings of one of the best offenses of the Geno Auriemma era.

However, their good chemistry isn't just on the floor. They also share a close relationship off the court and are often spotted wearing the same clothes.

Bueckers recently liked a post accusing Fudd of constantly stealing her clothes, sending fans into a frenzy.

"she already told y’all whenever they share clothes azzi steals them from paige," one said.

"i think it's paige's, she has several sweatshirts from this brand in different colors," another wrote.

"It’s Paige jacket azzi have that same jacket but hers is black tho," one tweeted.

"Knowing them, the jacket is probably Paige’s," another commented.

Fudd and Bueckers are fan favorites, and they've also been involved in dating rumors.

Bueckers turned pro and became the No. 1 pick in 2025 by the Dallas Wings, while Fudd will stay in college and will try to win another championship.

Paige Bueckers reacts to the WNBA's physicality

For years, Bueckers was one of the best players in the nation. She cemented herself as one of the all-time greats for a program that featured future legends like Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and Maya Moore.

She will now have to earn her stripes, just like everybody else in the WNBA, and she's already been warned about how different things will be in the pros.

When asked about the biggest difference between college and the WNBA, Bueckers admitted that the physicality was at a different level.

"Honestly, (the) screens I got hit by," Bueckers said on Sunday, via CBS Sports. "That would be the first 'Wow, this is different.'"

Bueckers will likely have a green light to showcase her skills and take as many shots as she can with the struggling Wings, so she could have more than enough chances to grow through her mistakes and get used to the physicality of the pros.

