Lexie Brown drops 5-word encouragement as Duke Women's fall to South Carolina's challenge in Elite 8 battle

The Duke Women's Basketball team may have fallen short in the NCAA Tournament, but WNBA guard Lexie Brown's support for them hasn't wavered. Duke battled the South Carolina Gamecocks in a heated game on Sunday to see who would advance to the Final Four.

Ad

Duke entered the fourth quarter with a 42-38 lead. However, they were outscored 16-8 in the final frame, resulting in a final score of 54-50.

Following the heartbreaking loss, Brown took to Instagram to console Duke.

"Soooooooo proud of my girls," Brown said.

Brown's IG story (Photo credits: lexiebrown on Instagram)

Lexie Brown only played two of her four years in college at Duke University. She started her collegiate career as a member of the Maryland Terrapins women's basketball squad. In 2015, she transferred to Duke and produced the best numbers of her career.

Ad

Trending

While she only averaged 11.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals in Maryland, those numbers climbed at Duke. She put up 18.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 4.1 apg and 3.3 spg in her last two years before the pros.

Additionally, she was the leading free-throw maker in her first year in a Duke uniform at 92.8%. She also led in steals in her final collegiate season with 3.7 takeaways per contest.

Her numbers at Duke led to her being drafted ninth overall by the Connecticut Sun in the 2018 WNBA draft.

Ad

Fellow Duke alum Chelsea Gray echoes Lexie Brown's sentiment following Duke's loss

Lexie Brown wasn't the only Duke alum-turned-WNBA player who was proud of their college team. Chelsea Gray also expressed pride in how hard the Duke Women's Basketball squad battled this season.

"Proud of @DukeWBB," Gray tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While both Chelsea Gray and Lexie Brown are both Duke products, Gray spent all four years at Duke, unlike Brown. Gray was a Blue Devil from 2010-2014. She averaged 11.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.7 steals in four seasons.

Similar to Brown, Gray was also selected by the Sun. While Brown went ninth in her draft, though, Gray was the 11th pick in 2014.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback