"Lexie Brown going to hell": WNBA fans brutally mock 'pitiful podcaster' over dig at Chinese teammate's language struggle

WNBA fans online mocked Lexie Brown after Li Yueru spoke with the press in a postgame conference. The mockery came after Brown admitted to yelling at the Chinese international last season for her English speaking skills.

Ad

The fans reposted Yueru's interview and slammed Brown in their repost's caption. One fan exerted their anger on the Storm guard and praised the Chinese international for her speaking skills.

"lexie brown going to hell, her english is literally fine???? she didn’t struggle annunciating any word nor is she hard to understand."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Other fans joined the mockery train and expressed similar sentiments in their reposts.

"The beauty of basketball is that - at its best - the game transcends cultural & language barriers. There’s a special connectivity & camaraderie produced by peak hoops. Nneka and Li share this. It’s too bad a certain mediocre WNBA veteran and pitiful podcaster doesn’t get this 😒" one fan said.

Ad

"Lexie brown is an evil b**ch," another fan said.

One fan joked that Storm rookie Dominique Malonga should dunk on Brown despite being on the same team.

"F**k it, Dominique should dunk on Lexie. Idc that they’re teammates," the fan commented.

"english is literally fine…lexie the problem!" another fan said.

"lexie brown WHEN I CATCH YOU," another fan said.

Ad

The LA Sparks traded both Brown and Yueru to the Storm under WNBA guidelines in February. They received Storm’s 2025 and 2027 second-round picks for Brown and a 2025 third-round pick.

On the other hand, Yueru was involved in a multi-team trade set up to bring Jewell Loyd to the Aces. The Storm received Yueru while the Sparks got Las Vegas' first-round pick in the 2026 draft in return.

Seattle Storm prepares for the new WNBA with an updated roster focused on their new superstar

The Seattle Storm traded Jewell Loyd in the offseason after disputes with the six-time All-Star. They are now focused on one of the league's veteran stars, Nneka Ogwumike. The Storm has also brought in notable talents in the offseason, with the biggest highlight being the number two pick from the 2025 WNBA draft, Dominique Malonga.

Ad

The Storm's preseason preparation has been on the slower end as they have played only one preseason game. They faced the Connecticut Sun on May 4 and won 79-59. Ogwumike had a strong showing in the preseason game as she scored 18 points to secure the win for her team.

Seattle will be looking to make a deep playoff run this season, after losing in the first round last season. However, new rosters need time to build synergy and with the lack of preseason games, fans can expect the first few regular-season games to be a bit rocky. The Storm will open their WNBA season against the Phoenix Mercury on May 17.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More