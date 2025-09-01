Lexie Brown makes stunning A'ja Wilson MVP prediction with striking Nikola Jokic comparisons

The Las Vegas Aces’ juggernaut run since early August has made A'ja Wilson’s MVP repeat bid even more interesting. Wilson, who trailed behind Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier since the start of the season, has closed the gap with her incredible performances. Collier’s two-week absence from an ankle injury has only added spice to this year’s race for the WNBA’s top individual honor.

Seattle Storm guard Lexie Brown, in her “Full Circle Podcast,” contends that a non-repeat for Wilson might have nothing to do with her play.

“We always relay A’ja [Wilson] to Jokic. Our voters get voter fatigue. … I think that’s dumb. If A’ja wins MVP this year, she will be the first player in WNBA history to be a four-time WNBA MVP.”

In the NBA, Nikola Jokic has either won the MVP or finished second in the voting in the last five years. He won the Michael Jordan Trophy in 2021 and 2022 before losing to Joel Embiid in 2023. The Denver Nuggets star reclaimed the crown in 2024 before coming in second to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this year.

According to some analysts, voter fatigue was a key reason Jokic couldn’t finish No. 1 in all five years. Many offer the same arguments for Michael Jordan and LeBron James, two players who were consistently dominant during their respective eras.

A'ja Wilson could be in that same exclusive group, according to Lexie Brown. Wilson won in 2020, 2022 and 2024. Unlike Jokic, though, the Aces star did not finish runner-up to the MVP winner in the years she could not lift the award. After a slow start by her standards, she is back on a rampage, giving her a big chance of becoming the WNBA’s first four-time MVP.

A'ja Wilson’s Aces are on a 12-game winning run

The last team to beat the Las Vegas Aces before they strung together 12 straight wins was the Minnesota Lynx. A'ja Wilson and Co. suffered an embarrassing 111-58 defeat despite Napheesa Collier’s early exit due to an ankle injury. Since then, they have been unstoppable.

Las Vegas dropped to 14-14 after the loss to the Lynx for the No. 8 spot in the standings. They have now surged to second with a 26-14 mark, 5.5 games behind Minnesota (31-8). Wilson has been the biggest factor in the Aces’ onslaught.

The Aces no longer have any chance of toppling the Lynx from pole position with only four games remaining. Still, they can get one over their tormentors when they clash again on Thursday.

A'ja Wilson looks to keep the Aces’ winning streak going and make an even bigger dent on Napheesa Collier’s MVP bid.

