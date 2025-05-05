Lexie Brown stuns WNBA fans with bold take on Angel Reese and Chicago Sky: "Sick of her hating on everybody"

WNBA guard Lexie Brown stirred up major buzz recently with a bold take on Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. While previewing Eastern Conference teams on the April 23 episode of her Full Circle Podcast, Brown didn’t hold back. She voiced skepticism about the Sky’s strategy of playing two bigs, Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, in today’s pace-and-space style of basketball.

Brown went further, stating that none of the Sky’s frontcourt players, including Angel Reese, Cardoso or Elizabeth Williams, possess the versatility required for the modern game. She argued they lack the ability to handle the ball, make smart passes or consistently stretch the floor with 3-point shooting. (From 1:00:40)

A snippet of her comments quickly went viral on Sunday, igniting a wave of reactions across social media. Fans were stunned by the Storm guard’s unfiltered critique, with many debating whether her assessment was brutally honest or simply out of line.

"Proof that some professional basketball players don’t actually know basketball. I can’t believe she said this with a straight face," a fan commented.

"Forgive her she’s a guard so she isn’t objective when speak on the value of bigs," commented another fan.

"Not one untrue word was said. None of them have a face up game beyond the occasional elbow set shot," argued a user.

"I guess she haven’t seen the T-wolves, OKC, and Cavs bigs lol," wrote another user.

"Lexie Brown been a hater. She be acting like she got got finals MVP’s, all star nods, & all WNBA teams. I’m on her ass all season. She a big hater & claiming she the best shooter in the league. I’m sick of her hating on everybody when she don’t back it up on the court," a fan said.

"Lexie Brown, G, Seattle. Doesn't sound like she's watched any film on Chicago," said another fan.

Angel Reese ready to shine in new role

The Chicago Sky opened their preseason with an impressive 89-62 victory over the Brazil National Team on Friday, offering fans an early look at head coach Tyler Marsh’s offensive blueprint. The game hinted at a clear shift in strategy, with a focus on creating more spacing and fluidity on the floor.

Angel Reese took on a noticeably different role compared to last season. Rather than operating primarily near the basket, she played further from the rim, allowing Kamilla Cardoso to occupy the paint.

Reese was also more involved in setting screens for guards and handling the ball. Following the game, the star forward shared insights into her new responsibilities, revealing what the coaching staff expects from her this season.

"They want me on the perimeter," Reese said. "There’s not a lot of fours or a lot of fives in the league that are as versatile as me and Kamilla. And we love that. We love our frontcourt and being able to do that together."

The Chicago Sky have two preseason games left before tipping off their regular season against the Indiana Fever on May 17. The team will face the Minnesota Lynx on May 6 and May 10, providing further insight into how head coach Tyler Marsh plans to maximize the dynamic frontcourt pairing of Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

