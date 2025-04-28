Lexie Hull, DiJonai Carrington and more react as Isabelle Harrison drops 'gorgeous' first photos in New York Liberty threads

Isabelle Harrison gave fans a first glimpse of a new chapter in her career, sharing photos in the New York Liberty jersey for the first time. The forward posted a series of pictures from the 2025 WNBA media day on Instagram, quickly garnering thousands of likes within just a few hours.

Fellow players, including Lexie Hull, DiJonai Carrington and others joined fans in the comment section to show their support and wish Harrison well.

“wow,” Carrington wrote, adding a plethora of heart-eyed emojis.

“Gorgeous,” Lexie Hull praised the newest Liberty player.

“gorgeous gurlll,” Imani McGee-Stafford wrote.

“beauty,” Ashley Nicole Moss said.

“Making that uniform look really good,” @dajuanrawls commented.

“Looks good on you,” @womensbbrankings said.

Credits: Instagram (@omg_itsizzyb)

The 6-foot-3 player participated in her first campaign since her knee surgery forced her to miss the entirety of the 2023 season. Fulfilling her role as one of the primary scorers of the second unit, Izabelle Harrison averaged 6.5 points along with 3.9 rebounds per game.

Following a promising season, the New York Liberty showed faith in Izzy and signed her on a one-year, veteran minimum deal worth $78,831.

Isabelle Harrison is excited to kickstart her stint with the New York Liberty

Isabelle Harrison has openly shared her excitement about joining the New York Liberty and representing the city on one of the league’s biggest stages. After previous stops with the Phoenix Mercury, San Antonio Stars, Dallas Wings and Chicago Sky, this move marks her first opportunity to play for a major-market franchise.

During a recent Instagram Stories Q&A, a fan asked if she was “ready to move to the best city in the world.”

Harrison’s response amped up Liberty fans, as she enthusiastically replied:

"I'm ready!!!!! New York is a dream in itself. Now add on being able to play the game that I love! God knew where I had to go! LFG!!!"

The Liberty boasts one of the most stacked rosters in the league, led by Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones. As the defending champions set their sights on back-to-back titles, Isabelle Harrison’s leadership and energy will add valuable depth and experience to an already formidable squad.

