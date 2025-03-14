Lexie Hull drops one-word reaction on Napheesa Collier's proud moments from inaugural Unrivaled season

Napheesa Collier continues to make history in the inaugural season of Unrivaled, the league she co-founded with Breanna Stewart. Collier led the Lunar Owls to a 13-1 record and the first No. 1 seed in tournament history. Before the start of the playoffs on Sunday, she spent time celebrating with teammates and fellow players.

The Minnesota Lynx superstar in the WNBA shared a few photos of the celebration on Instagram and wrote:

“Just Made History 🩵💜”

Lexie Hull, who plays for Rose BC, another playoff-bound team, reacted:

“trailblazer 🫶🏻”

Lexie Hull reacts on Thursday to Napheesa Collier's recent IG post. [photo: @napheesa24/IG]

Hull was spot-on with her comment. Collier has proven to be a trailblazer, particularly with the introduction of the Unrivaled. The league has given many WNBA talents a new and more lucrative option than playing overseas in the offseason. She and Stewart have put the limelight on women’s basketball players.

As a player, Napheesa Collier is also soaring to lofty heights. Collier just made it to the All-Unrivaled First Team with Chelsea Gray of Rose BC and Kyla McBride of Laces BC. The reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year is also the heavy favorite to become the inaugural Unrivaled MVP.

Lexie Hull, Courtney Williams, and basketball fans gave the versatile forward her flowers on Instagram with their reactions.

Lexie Hull and Napheesa Collier could meet in the first Unrivaled championship

Lexie Hull, Chelsea Gray, and Rose BC, the No. 2 team in the Unrivaled playoffs, will square off against No. 3 Laces BC. If Rose can overcome the possible absence of Angel Reese, who is dealing with a wrist injury, they will punch a ticket to the championship round.

On the opposite end of the bracket, the Lunar Owls will take on Vinyl BC, the No. 4 team in the postseason. Napheesa Collier and Co. are the favorites to move on to the title game, but the Owls can’t overlook Arike Ogunbowale and her teammates.

The Lunar Owls won the season series 3-0 against Vinyl but two of the wins were closely contested games. In one of those showdowns, Aliyah Boston helped slow down the MVP frontrunner. Still, the Owls could continue their two-way dominance to set up a battle with Rose BC for the championship.

Lexie Hull, Napheesa Collier, and other players celebrated the historic Unrivaled regular season. A few days later, they could be battling for the inaugural league title.

