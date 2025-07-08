Lexie Hull, Napheesa Collier and others show love to WNBA performance coach's latest dump: "The running"

Minnesota Lynx's sports performance coach Andrea Hayden was shown love by Napheesa Collier, Lexie Hull and other WNBA stars on Monday. The WNBA performance coach earned endearing reactions after she posted a photo dump on Instagram.

In the 12-slide post, Hayden shared images from her workout sessions with the Lynx and a few off-court activities, captioning it in two words.

"Currently: this," she wrote.

Napheesa Collier was one of the first ones to comment on the post. The forward featured in multiple slides and was seen running in one of the clips, reacted:

"The running 😂."

Collier wasn't the only Minnesota Lynx member in the comments, as Alanna Smith and Courtney Williams also dropped reactions.

"🐨," Smith reacted.

"🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽," Williams commented.

Apart from the Lynx players, assistant coach Rebekkah Brunson also commented.

"Changing the world…two left feet at a time ❤️❤️❤️," Brunson wrote.

Minnesota Lynx players (Allana Smith, Napheesa Collier, Courtney Williams) and coach Rebekkah Brunson react to Andrea Hayden's post (Source: Instagram/Hayden)

Hayden also earned a reaction from Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull, who featured in one of the slides.

"❤️❤️❤️," Hull reacted.

Lexie Hull reacts to Andrea Hayden's post

The duo's relationship stems back to Hull's collegiate days, as Hayden was the guard's performance coach at Stanford.

They won the NCAA championship in 2021 and seem to share a great relationship. According to her LinkedIn profile, Hayden continues to hold her position with the Cardinals while working with the Lynx in the WNBA.

Napheesa Collier continues to lead the WNBA in scoring, while Lexie Hull ranks second in 3-point shooting

The WNBA season is at the midway point, and top players have started to make their cases in various categories.

Napheesa Collier is among them, with the Lyn forward leading the league in scoring and making an early case for MVP. Fever guard Lexie Hull has also made a mark with her phenomenal shooting from beyond the arc.

Hull averages the second-highest 3-point rate at 49.0%, which is a tad lower than Kennedy Bruke's 50.0%. Her shooting has kept the Fever in the playoff battle, especially with Caitlin Clark's injury woes.

Meanwhile, Collier's 24.3 points per game is the highest in the league. Her performances have skyrocketed the Lynx to the top of the standings, and they have lost just two games all season.

