Lexie Hull, Napheesa Collier and others show love to WNBA performance coach's latest dump: "The running"

Minnesota Lynx’s sports performance coach, Andrea Hayden, gave her followers a glimpse into her life, both on and off the court. Her latest Instagram post featured training sessions with WNBA players and other intimate moments from her personal life.

The post quickly drew attention across the WNBA community, with Napheesa Collier, Lexie Hull and others showing their support and affection in the comments.

“The running 😂,” Collier wrote, reffering to Hayden’s hilarious antics in the seventh slide of the post.

“❤️❤️❤️,” Lexie Hull commented.

“🐨,” Lynx forward Alanna Simone Smith added.

“Changing the world…two left feet at a time ❤️❤️❤️,” Lynx assistant coach Rebekkah Brunson wrote.

“Love youuuuu 4L! But no love between the lines,” Atlanta Dream strength and conditioning coach Shannon Jackson wrote.

Credits: Instagram (@atrain_strength)

Hayden’s background includes previous stints as the performance coach at Stanford University and with the Minnesota Twins.

Since joining the Lynx in the 2024 season, Hayden has played a pivotal role in the team’s success. Her expertise has been beneficial for the franchise, with Collier leading the MVP race and the Lynx dominating the league with a 17-2 record.

Minnesota Lynx coach reacts as Napheesa Collier and Courtney Williams earns All-Star selections

The 2025 WNBA All-Star voting results were surprising, especially due to the omission of several high-profile players. Among the biggest shocks was the Minnesota Lynx receiving just two All-Star selections, Napheesa Collier and Courtney Williams, despite leading the WNBA.

Meanwhile, less successful teams like the Indiana Fever and Seattle Storm were rewarded with three All-Stars each.

Understandably, Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve was not amused by this news as she voiced her frustration during a press conference.

“I don’t know why only Phee and Courtney are all stars when you have the best team in the league by a few games," Reeve said. "There are teams that are below us in the standings by a lot that have three All-Stars. Historically teams at the top get a minimum of three, often times four”

Reeve’s remarks came after her team clinched an 80-75 win over the Chicago Sky on Sunday. Collier had 21 points and seven rebounds, while Williams led the charge with a game-high 25 points, along with eight rebounds and six assists.

