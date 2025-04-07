Lexie Hull's mother Jaime Hull shares wholesome reaction as Fever star drops her Texas getaway pics

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull spent most of her preseason competing in the inaugural Unrivaled Tournament. Ahead of the new WNBA season, the sixth pick in the 2022 WNBA draft took a trip to Austin, Texas, as shared on Instagram on Sunday.

Lexie Hull's getaway pics to Texas received a lovely one-word response from her mother, Jaime Hull.

"My," accompanied by a "Heart Suit" emoji.

Jaime Hull’s comment/Instagram

This is not the first time Jaime Hull has come out to support Lexie on social media. She responded to a fan's tweet about her daughter:

It’s funny what a little bit of confidence can do! When the game gets back to being fun, great things happen! @lexiehulll stay “Humble and Kind” and keep working. So much more to do….@IndianaFever

Lexie Hull grew from a role player for the Fever to becoming a dangerous asset towards the end of the season. She started the Fever's last 10 games of the regular season, averaging 5.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

She ended the 2024 season second in the league in 3-point field goal percentage (47.1%) and became the fourth player in the W to shoot at least 70% from beyond the arc between Aug. 16 and Aug. 28, 2024.

Lexie Hull shares her mindset ahead of the new WNBA season

Lexie Hull, in an interview by Northview Church on Mar. 30, shared her mindset ahead of her fourth season in the W:

"I think just being patient," Hull said. "Throughout my career, that has kind of been the thing that I've really tried to get better at, and it's something you can always get better at.

"Because you want something now, you want something in the moment ... And sometimes it's not the time. Trusting in the work that I'm putting in, trusting in the process, and the journey of this career. ... Because the right things will happen at the right time, and I truly believe that."

The Fever begin their 2025 season with a home game against the Chicago Sky on May 17, with tip-off at 2 p.m. ET.

