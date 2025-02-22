Lexie Hull Stats Tonight:  Defensive specialist helps Angel Reese and Co. beat unbeaten Lunar Owls in 2nd start (Feb. 21)

Lexie Hull earned another start alongside Angel Reese and Co. in Rose BC's clash against Napheesa Collier's Lunar Owls on Friday. Hull had a forgettable outing in her last game offensively after managing only two points on one of 7 shots. Nevertheless, Hull got another extended opportunity with Kahlea Copper and hoped to make the most of it.

Lexie Hull stats and game recap vs. Napheesa Collier's Lunar Owls

Hull started the game aggressively after she pounded her way through the paint and tried to score her first points at the rim. However, her shot was deflected. Hull remained quiet offensively, with no shot attempts in the first three minutes. Her second chance to score came at the free throw line, but she also missed that chance, going 0-for-1.

Hull made her first attempt from the floor from the midrange. She added two steals and an assist shortly before scoring for the first time. Hull got to the line again after an ill-timed foul by Courtney Williams. Hull made it count this time after making that attempt, adding her fourth point of the night. Her second attempt was blocked at the rim.

Lexie Hull played a team-high seven minutes in the first quarter, tallying four points, one assist, and two steals, shooting 1 of 2 from the floor and 1 of 2 from the free throw line. The Rose BC held a 23-16 lead.

It didn't take Hull long to get on the board in the second quarter. She made two quick shots, extending her tally to eight points, shooting 3 of 5 overall. However, after picking up three fouls, Hull didn't re-enter the contest in the first half, By then she had eight points, one assist and two steals on 3 of 5 shots, including one miss from 3-point range. She was 1 of 2 from the free throw line.

Hull had a quiet third quarter, too. She attempted two more shots and missed both. Hull didn't see the floor much again amid her foul trouble.

Lexie Hull finished the night with eight points, four rebounds, one assist and two steals on 3 of 10 shooting in eight minutes. The Rose BC won their fourth straight and ended the Luna Owls' unbeaten streak.

