Lexie Hull Stats Tonight: Defensive specialist shoots 11% for Angel Reese's Rose BC as five-game streak ends (Mar. 1)

Defensive specialist Lexie Hull got another start for Angel Reese's Rose BC in Saturday's clash against the Mist BC in Unrivaled. Hull and the Rose BC were coming off a five-game winning streak and started the game looking like they were poised to get their sixth with a 12-2 lead.

However, the Mist BC crawled back into the game, making it a one-possession contest. Hull played four minutes in the first, tallying four points and one rebound. She made one shot on two attempts and picked up one foul. The Rose BC trailed 20-19 after the first quarter.

Lexie Hull returned for another four-minute stint in the second quarter but failed to add to her box score. Hull missed all three shots and picked up another foul. The Rose BC trailed 41-39 heading into the break.

After failing to make up for her offense in the third, Hull spent most of the time on the bench with Brittney Skyes playing better (14 points). Hull only had two points the entire night in 13 minutes after she missed eight shots on nine attempts, added three rebounds and had four personal fouls.

The Rose BC saw their streak snapped after losing 71-62.

