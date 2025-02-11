Lexie Hull Stats Tonight: How did Rose BC lockdown defender fare in Unrivaled 1-on-1 tournament against 2x All-Star (Feb. 10)

Lexie Hull made her 1-on-1 debut in Unrivaled against two-time WNBA All-Star Rhyne Howard. She began the game with three consecutive misses while Howard knocked down a 3 to take the lead.

Hull, however, was able to get multiple stops later with hustle plays. She retained possessions but couldn't make the most of it. Howard then extended her lead with consecutive makes, one at the rim and the other from beyond the arc, taking an 8-0 advantage.

Hull made her first field goal on her 10th attempt with a layup. She shortly nailed two more shots, this time from near the arc and one from beyond, making it a one-point game. However, she ran the shot clock out on the very next play.

Howard then gave Hull a taste of her own medicine with a hustle play after she missed a shot and got the putback, putting her within one point of a win. Hull missed a couple of 3s, and Howard closed the game with a midrange shot, winning 12-7.

Here are Lexie Hull's stats from her 1-on-1 debut against Rhyne Howard:

7 points, 12 rebounds, 1 turnover, 3 of 15 FGs, 1 of 7 3-pointers.

