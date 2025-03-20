Liberty's Breanna Stewart and $400,000 star reveal their favorite March Madness moments

March Madness has arrived, and the New York Liberty — home to one of college basketball’s all-time greats, Breanna Stewart — asked their players to share their favorite tournament memories.

The Liberty shared their players’ answers on Instagram, and Stewart kept it simple: four ring emojis.

Breanna Stewart captured four NCAA titles in four straight seasons with the UConn Huskies from 2013 to 2016, losing only five games total in her college career. She earned Most Outstanding Player honors in each of those championship runs.

Meanwhile, veteran guard Natasha Cloud, who the Liberty recently acquired from the Connecticut Sun in a trade, shared that her favorite memory was when her Saint Joseph’s team upset Georgia in the first round — only to run into Stewart’s UConn squad in the championship and lose by 39.

In that matchup, Cloud finished with 10 points on 5-of-15 shooting, adding six assists, while Stewart delivered 21 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks and three steals, shooting an efficient 8-for-14.

Cloud, entering the second year of her two-year, $400,000 deal, now joins forces with Stewart in New York after the Liberty sent Connecticut the No. 7 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft and their 2026 first-rounder to acquire her.

The Liberty also highlighted other players’ March Madness moments: Nyara Sabally recalled Oregon’s Elite 8 win that sent them to the Final Four during her rookie year; Kennedy Valentine picked UCLA’s Elite 8 appearance; Jay Sherrod chose Colorado’s upset over Duke to reach the Sweet 16; Marquesha Davis remembered Ole Miss knocking out Stanford in the Sweet 16; and Esmery Martinez noted her second collegiate season as her favorite.

Breanna Stewart shares words of wisdom for UConn’s next generation

Breanna Stewart is part of the legendary lineage of UConn women’s basketball stars, joining icons like Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Tina Charles, Sue Bird, Rebecca Lobo, Swin Cash, Napheesa Collier and rising star Paige Bueckers.

Back in November, Stewart encouraged current Huskies to savor their time learning under one of the sport’s greatest minds in Geno Auriemma.

"I am not surprised that coach Auriemma is still gonna be continuing to do his thing at UConn," Stewart said (per CBS Sports). "It was one of the best experiences of my life and being able to play for him, something that I definitely miss."

“For these young kids, these players that are there now, I really hope they just appreciate and enjoy this moment because he is one of one."

After leaving UConn, Breanna Stewart went No. 1 in the 2016 WNBA draft to the Seattle Storm, where she claimed two championships — then added a third WNBA title with the Liberty in 2023.

