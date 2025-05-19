Liberty’s Breanna Stewart gets Yankees spotlight as MLB franchise honors New York star’s WNBA championship ring

New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart showed up to a battle between the city's two baseball teams. On Sunday, Stewart threw the ceremonial first pitch for Game 3 of the Subway Series between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium.

In the Yankees’ social media post, Stewart was also honored for helping the Liberty win the 2024 WNBA title, giving the franchise its first-ever WNBA title.

“Stewie at The Stadium 🗽,” the team wrote. “@breannastewart30, 2024 @WNBA Champion from the @nyliberty, with tonight’s ceremonial 1st pitch 👏.”

In their Instagram story, the team also showed gratitude to Stewart for supporting the Yankees in the ceremonial pitch.

“Thanks to @breannastewart30 for throwing out tonight’s 1st pitch,” it said.

The 2024 WNBA title was the third championship of Breanna Stewart's career after winning two with the Seattle Storm in 2018 and 2020. She came to New York in 2023 and won the title in just her second season with the team.

The Liberty received their championship rings in their 2025 season opener on Saturday against the Las Vegas Aces, whose squad won the 2022 and 2023 titles. The team also unveiled its championship banner at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Liberty capped off the night with the 92-78 win against the Aces to kickstart their 2025 title defense. In the game, Stewart finished with 25 points, eight rebounds, and three assists.

Breanna Stewart cites championship mentality in winning WNBA title in 2024

Breanna Stewart was seen to be the missing piece in the Liberty’s title hopes in 2023. Stewart delivered what was expected of her in 2024 when it mattered most.

In an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio, Stewart believed their mentality was the main reason why they won the 2024 title.

“Us winning a championship was about more than just me coming. But the way that we kind of changed what was happening here in New York and bringing that championship mentality — we didn't win in year one, but we got there in year two,” she said.

Stewart hopes to continue such an attitude in the years to come.

“That's going to continue in year three and continue in the rest of the years that I'm playing, but also continue in this franchise forever,” Stewart said.

After their 2024 conquest, the Liberty are expected to have a tougher road to defending the title this year as other teams loaded up their rosters ahead of the 2025 season.

