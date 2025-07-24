  • home icon
  • Liberty's Isabelle Harrison pours her heart into fight for brother's life as she makes major plea

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jul 24, 2025 03:20 GMT
WNBA: JUL 16 Indiana Fever at New York Liberty - Source: Getty
WNBA: JUL 16 Indiana Fever at New York Liberty - Source: Getty

New York Liberty forward Isabelle Harrison is dedicating her season to the Lupus Foundation of America as part of his brother's fight against the kidney disease. Harrison spent much of the WNBA All-Star Weekend at the hospital to be with his brother, who has been on the transplant list for four years.

Speaking to reporters after the Liberty's win over the Indiana Fever on Tuesday, Harrison explained why the lupus runs in her family. Her sister died of the disease back in 2017, and she's hoping to save her brother Daniel by finding him a kidney donor in time.

"I just want to spread awareness about lupus," Harrison said. "It kind of runs in my family. I lost my sister in 2017. So, I just want to do everything I can and give my brother the resources that he needs to live a quality life because he deserves it."
In the same Instagram post by ESPNW, Isabelle Harrison commented and pleaded to whoever knows a possible way to get a kidney donor.

"Anyone knowing of a donor or resources for my brother, pleaseeee drop them below!" Harrison remarked.
Isabelle Harrison pleads for possible kidney donation. (Photo: @espnW on IG)
Despite the condition of her brother, Isabelle Harrison did make it to All-Star Weekend on Friday to support teammate and girlfriend Natasha Cloud. The veteran guard participated in the Skills Challenge and dethroned defending champion Allisha Gray to win it.

Isabelle Harrison has been positive since his brother's fight with lupus began

Speaking to CBS News back in 2021, Isabelle Harrison opened up about his brother Daniel's search for a kidney donor. Daniel was on the transplant waiting list for less than a year at this point, but the then-Chicago Sky forward remained positive about the family's chances of getting a new kidney for their brother.

"Don't ever look at anything that you're going through as a loss," Isabelle said. "Look at it as a lesson, and that's something I try to apply for myself, and it changes my perspective of everything. I look at everything as positive, optimistic outlook. Because the moment you let any fear or doubt creep inside you, that's where you start losing hope. ... My mom didn't raise me like that."
Isabelle came from a family of athletes, with his father Dennis being a 10-year NFL veteran. His older brother David played four seasons in the NBA before going overseas.

