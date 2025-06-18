Liberty star Natasha Cloud makes strong statement wearing keffiyeh with Palestine wristband

New York Liberty star Natasha Cloud made a strong statement with her outfit ahead of the Liberty vs. Atlanta Dream game on Tuesday. Cloud wore a black and white keffiyeh, which represents the Palestinian liberation movement, and a Palestine wristband. The team posted photographs of the players’ pre-game outfits on Instagram.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Cloud is known for being one of the WNBA’s most fervent activists and often uses her social media platforms to show support for Palestine.

“The least that I can do with this God-given platform, in which I know he intended it to be much more than just going out here and winning games, is to be a servant for my community and others,” Cloud said while speaking to Andscape in 2024.

Ad

The Liberty defeated the Atlanta Dream, 86-81. Natasha Cloud had a rough shooting night and went 2-for-7, scoring seven points. She also had five assists.

Sabrina Ionescu led the charge for New York with 34 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Breanna Stewart also had a good game, finishing with 23 points, six rebounds and four assists.

With this win, the Liberty have improved to 10-1 and are No. 2 in the standings.

Natasha Cloud won Player of the Week in her first week with the Liberty

Natasha Cloud started the season strong and helped the Liberty to four wins in the opening week. She was on a roll, averaging 18.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game. Cloud was key in New York’s strong start and was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, the last few games have been rough, as she has struggled to find her shot. She is shooting 39.3% from the field and 29.3% from 3-pointer range. Cloud is averaging 8.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While she has struggled on offense, she has made up for it with her stellar play on defense. The New York Liberty traded the No. 7 pick of the 2025 Draft and a 2026 first-round pick for Cloud in March. So far, she has been invaluable for the reigning champs with her playmaking and tenacity on defense.

Cloud and Co. will host the Phoenix Mercury at Barclays Center on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More