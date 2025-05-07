Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu flattered by interactions with Serena Williams & Simone Biles at Met Gala 

Tuesday night’s Met Gala put together some of the different industries’ biggest stars under one roof, including WNBA champion Sabrina Ionescu. At the gala, Ionescu met numerous sporting stars, such as tennis legend Serena Williams and American gymnast Simone Biles, allowing for inter-sport interactions.

Ionescu gushed over her interactions with Williams and Biles as the two greats of their respective sports recognized the WNBA star during the event.

“They knew who I was, which was kinda crazy for me,’ she said via the New York Daily News.

Williams is regarded as one of the greatest tennis players ever, winning 23 Grand Slam titles, while Biles has won seven Olympic gold medals in her decorated career.

Ionescu brought the championship to New York Liberty in 2024, after leading them to a tense finals series against the Minnesota Lynx. Last year, she averaged 18.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.0 steals per game for the Liberty.

The gala happened in Manhattan, New York, just near where the Liberty are playing their WNBA games. Ionescu was not the only Liberty star at the gala, as her teammates Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones also graced the event.

Ionescu and the Liberty are expected to continue being the top contenders for the WNBA championship this season.

Sabrina Ionescu looks to take another leap in the 2025 WNBA regular season

Sabrina Ionescu is not satisfied with one championship as she looks to take another leap in the upcoming 2025 WNBA regular season to lead the New York Liberty to the championship again.

Talking while in the Philippines for her signature shoes’ world tour, Ionescu expressed her mentality for the upcoming season, saying that she is looking to improve more.

"I don't think that there'll be any difference in my preparation and understanding of what it is I want to do every time I step on the court...But obviously, every year, I've been able to improve and get better as a player," Ionescu said.

"So for me, I'm really excited to be able to kind of showcase how I've continued to improve and kind of enter this next WNBA season even better than the last," she added.

The Liberty will start their WNBA season against the Las Vegas Aces on May 16, when they will also be given their championship rings.

