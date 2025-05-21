Liberty star takes apparent diss at Angel Reese and Sky’s skill level with blunt statement: "We have to set the standard"

The New York Liberty will face Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on Thursday. After dismantling the Las Vegas Aces 92-78 to open their defense of the championship on Saturday, the Liberty will travel for their first road game. Behind Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones, the team looks to stay unbeaten.

Heading into the showdown in Windy City, Jones, the 2024 WNBA Finals MVP, gave her thoughts about the matchup.

“They’re a really physical team. They use their physicality to kind of mask some of the other ways that may not be there yet and I think that if we go in there and we think it’s just gonna be a cakewalk and it’s gonna be an easy game, then you look up and you’re down 20 points.

“We have to set the tone and set the standard.

Last year, the Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky were one of the worst teams on offense. They were second-worst in the WNBA in points per game, field goal percentage and offensive rating. The Sky retooled the roster but they showed the same characteristics in their season-opening game against the Indiana Fever.

Behind Reese, the 6-foot-7 Kamilla Cardoso and former Liberty star Courtney Vandersloot, the Sky were physical but inefficient on offense. The most they scored in a quarter against the Fever was 17 and tallied 26 for the entire second half.

Jonquel Jones knows how the Sky play, but the defending champs are ready for the physicality that she said Angel Reese and Co. would lean on.

Angel Reese and Sky must limit turnovers to have a chance against Liberty

Poor offense isn’t the only carryover the new Chicago Sky team brought from last year. They remain one of the most turnover-prone teams this season. Chicago averaged 14.3 errors per game in 2024, the fifth-worst in the WNBA. Despite the addition of Courtney Vandersloot and Ariel Atkins, they remained sloppy with their plays, committing 19 miscues in the lopsided loss to the Indiana Fever.

Angel Reese coughed up the ball five times against the Fever, three more than anybody on her team. She has to lead by example, or the Sky could suffer another blowout loss.

The Fever turned 19 Sky turnovers into 24 points, an issue that the experienced New York Liberty could replicate if Chicago remains careless. Jonquel Jones and her teammates are ready for the physicality, but will readily take advantage of potential Chicago errors, particularly unforced ones.

