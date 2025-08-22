  • home icon
  "Like they don't care about player safety" - Mercury star Satou Sabally doesn't mince words about WNBA schedule after having to play 3 games in 4 days

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Aug 22, 2025 10:30 GMT
&quot;Like they don&rsquo;t care about player safety&quot; - Mercury star Satou Sabally does not mince words about WNBA schedule after having to play three games in four days (Source: Imagn)
The WNBA’s growth has brought a heavier schedule, but players are feeling the strain. On Thursday, Satou Sabally called out the league for making teams play three games in four days.

After an 83-61 loss to the Las Vegas Aces, Sabally criticized the WNBA’s scheduling and emphasized the importance of player safety during a post-game interview.

"Terrible, that's my only comment on it," Sabally said. " It is like they don't care about player safety. They don't care about scheduling or whatever.
"I mean, I only mentioned it one time at the beginning of this season. And people always love to come and say Oh you guys wanna get paid more You need to play all these games, but at some point, there are sports science too."
Despite expressing her thoughts over the cramped schedule, Sabally claimed they were professionals and would play regardless.

"It's honestly just game on game. So we will be playing tomorrow, and we are professionals and will do it," she explained.
Sabally raised her concern after the Mercury were slotted to play the Valkyries at home a day after their game against the Aces in Las Vegas. This has been a problem across the league, with teams playing back-to-back games multiple times this term.

While Sabally criticized the league’s packed schedule, the WNBA has also built in extended breaks for some teams. The Mercury, for instance, had five games this season with at least four days of rest, including a five-day gap in August between matchups with the Dream and the Aces.

They also received a full week off in June, playing the Sky on June 21 before returning against the Liberty on June 28.

Satou Sabally's double digits couldn't prevent loss to the Aces as the Mercury continue to drop in the standings

The Phoenix Mercury recorded their 14th loss of the season, against the Las Vegas Aces at the Michelob Ultra Arena. With fewer than 10 games remaining, the Mercury continue to drop down the standings, as they find themselves in fifth place.

Satou Sabally finished with 15 points and 3 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Mercury from dropping their fourth game of August, this time against an Aces squad powered by A’ja Wilson’s 19 points.

While Satou Sabally provided steady scoring, it was Alyssa Thomas who stood out, posting a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the way.

Arian Kashyap

Edited by Bhargav
