  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • A’ja Wilson
  • "Like forcing a fart" - A'ja Wilson's intrusive thoughts about win against Mercury leaves Chelsea Gray flabbergasted

"Like forcing a fart" - A'ja Wilson's intrusive thoughts about win against Mercury leaves Chelsea Gray flabbergasted

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 16, 2025 05:24 GMT
WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings - Source: Imagn
"Like forcing a fart" - A'ja Wilson's [R] intrusive thoughts about win against Mercury leaves Chelsea Gray flabbergasted. [photo: Imagn]

Las Vegas Aces superstars A'ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray faced reporters after leading their team to an 86-83 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Friday. Wilson, who had 30 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks, answered questions first. When asked about how she has been pacing herself during the Aces’ brutal schedule, the reigning MVP responded:

Ad
“I told myself after the All-Star break to just let the game come to me like it’s gonna be what it’s gonna be. If I try to force it cause I want this win so bad for my team, it’s like forcing a fart. All you get is s**t. … I think that game kind of showed it.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Chelsea Gray, stunned by Wilson’s remark, tapped the table while looking at her teammate with her mouth wide open. Gray told her that she would go viral following the comment.

The Las Vegas Aces own a 9-3 record post-All-Star break. Their only losses during that stretch came against the Indiana Fever and the Minnesota Lynx twice. During that span, they won games against the Atlanta Dream, the Golden State Valkyries twice, the New York Liberty and the Phoenix Mercury.

Ad

The win against the Mercury extended the Aces’ winning streak to a season-high six games. A'ja Wilson and Co.’s run has pushed them into the No. 5 spot in the standings with a 20-14 record.

Like Wilson said, she has let the game come to her by forcing defenses to pick their poison. Since the All-Star break, the three-time MVP is averaging 22.2 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 blocks per game. With Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young also hitting their strides, the Aces have played like legitimate championship contenders.

Ad

Fans react to A'ja Wilson’s postgame comment that shocked Chelsea Gray

A'ja Wilson’s comment following the Las Vegas Aces’ win against the Phoenix Mercury quickly went viral. Many promptly reacted to the scene on X (formerly Twitter):

“Chelsea Gray ruined the clip.”
Ad

One fan said:

Ad

Another fan added:

Ad

One more fan continued:

Ad

One fan could not resist:

"LMAOOOOO CG WAS IN DISBELIEF"
Ad

A'ja Wilson hardly holds back during interviews. While she can be quite outspoken, her comments caught many by surprise.

Wilson is living up to her lofty standards, making her a fixture in postgame interviews. Fans can’t wait to hear more from her the next time she faces the media.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications