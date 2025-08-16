"Like forcing a fart" - A'ja Wilson's intrusive thoughts about win against Mercury leaves Chelsea Gray flabbergasted

Las Vegas Aces superstars A'ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray faced reporters after leading their team to an 86-83 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Friday. Wilson, who had 30 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks, answered questions first. When asked about how she has been pacing herself during the Aces’ brutal schedule, the reigning MVP responded:“I told myself after the All-Star break to just let the game come to me like it’s gonna be what it’s gonna be. If I try to force it cause I want this win so bad for my team, it’s like forcing a fart. All you get is s**t. … I think that game kind of showed it.”Chelsea Gray, stunned by Wilson’s remark, tapped the table while looking at her teammate with her mouth wide open. Gray told her that she would go viral following the comment.The Las Vegas Aces own a 9-3 record post-All-Star break. Their only losses during that stretch came against the Indiana Fever and the Minnesota Lynx twice. During that span, they won games against the Atlanta Dream, the Golden State Valkyries twice, the New York Liberty and the Phoenix Mercury.The win against the Mercury extended the Aces’ winning streak to a season-high six games. A'ja Wilson and Co.’s run has pushed them into the No. 5 spot in the standings with a 20-14 record.Like Wilson said, she has let the game come to her by forcing defenses to pick their poison. Since the All-Star break, the three-time MVP is averaging 22.2 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 blocks per game. With Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young also hitting their strides, the Aces have played like legitimate championship contenders.Fans react to A'ja Wilson’s postgame comment that shocked Chelsea GrayA'ja Wilson’s comment following the Las Vegas Aces’ win against the Phoenix Mercury quickly went viral. Many promptly reacted to the scene on X (formerly Twitter):“Chelsea Gray ruined the clip.”✰ @NazTheGodd__LINKchelsea gray ruined the clipOne fan said:BrooklynMaurader @BKMaurader718LINKAja be saying anything now that she with BamAnother fan added:⛓MODERN DAY SLAVE⛓️ @GC4E_DRIIFTLINKaja in playoff mode; yall better stop playing w her ! 🤣One more fan continued:DontFollowMe @2LurkOrNot2LurkLINKSometimes I feel like A’ja Wilson takes dares on whether or not she’ll say certain phrases in post media and she always wins 🤣One fan could not resist:&quot;LMAOOOOO CG WAS IN DISBELIEF&quot;A'ja Wilson hardly holds back during interviews. While she can be quite outspoken, her comments caught many by surprise.Wilson is living up to her lofty standards, making her a fixture in postgame interviews. Fans can’t wait to hear more from her the next time she faces the media.