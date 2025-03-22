"Lil booties matter": DiJonai Carrington pairs body-fit black outfit with blunt comment 

Dijonai Carrington made quite the style statement with an all-black body-fit outfit. The Dallas Wings star also had a bold caption to boot as she shared a selfie of her attire on Instagram. Dressed in a black full-sleeve top with floral patterns, and a black body-hugging suit, Carrington completed her ensemble with a pair of sneakers and black glasses.

Taking to her IG, the guard wrote:

"Lil booties matter"

The offseason begins for Carrington with the Unrivaled 2025 tournament coming to a close. The guard was also one of the marquee names traded by the Connecticut Sun in the offseason along with the 12th pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, and swap rights for the Sun's 2026 second-round for Jacy Sheldon and the 8th overall pick in the 2025 draft.

Dijonai Carrington represented the Mist in Unrivaled alongside Breanna Stewart, but the side didn't make the playoffs.

Familiar faces welcome Dijonai Carrington on the Dallas Wings

With the Connecticut Sun hitting rebuild. Dijonai Carrington is set to chart the next phase of her career with the Dallas Wings. The defensive specialist will see familiar faces in Dallas, starting with her girlfriend, NaLyssa Smith. She joins Ty Harris, another Sun teammate from last season.

The guard is also a known face for Curt Miller (Dallas’ GM) and Chris Koclanes (Dallas’ first-year coach) with the former selecting her as the No. 20 pick in the 2021 WNBA draft when he was still coach/GM of the Sun.

Carrington is one of the league’s finest defenders and led the WNBA in games with at least five steals and was ranked 9th in steals per game. The 2024 All-Defensive First Team guard was often given the responsibility of defending the opponents' best wings and she played her role to perfection. Her offense has seen a sharp rise as well as she had a career-high with 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.

