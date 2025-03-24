Lisa Leslie and $60,000,000 ex-NBA star rally behind Frances Tiafoe’s Miami Open run

Lisa Leslie is one of the basketball personalities who have thrown their support behind tennis star Frances Tiafoe over the years. As Tiafoe battles his way through the 2025 Miami Open, he continues to receive encouragement from some high-profile hoopers.

This past weekend, Tiafoe — who was born in Maryland to Sierra Leonean parents — went on Instagram to celebrate his second-round win over Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina:

“WHERE THE F—— THE FUNCTION” #Climbing #godspeed #TMC," Tiafoe wrote in the caption.

In response to this post, Leslie offered kind words for the 6-foot-2 tennis wonder:

"Keep Going! I will there soon Nephew!!!" Leslie wrote in a comment.

Lisa Leslie sends an encouraging message to Frances Tiafoe. Credit: Tiafoe/IG

Aside from the two-time WNBA champion, former All-Star forward Carlos Boozer — whose net worth is $60 million according to Celebrity Net Worth — joined in on the Tiafoe hype by sending fire emojis:

Carlos Boozer sends fire emojis to Frances Tiafoe on Instagram. Credit: Tiafoe/IG

As far as Leslie is concerned, this isn't the first time that she's sent a supportive message to the tennis star. When Tiafoe suffered a heartbreaking five-set loss in the semifinal round of last year's US Open, Leslie let him know how "proud" she was of him, asking Tiafoe to "keep [his] head up."

Up next for Tiafoe in the Miami Open is a Monday afternoon showdown with France's Arthur Fils. It's a safe bet that Leslie and Boozer will continue to root for Tiafoe in this match.

Lisa Leslie extends support to young collegiate sensation

Leslie, of course, is highly supportive of up-and-coming talents in her sport of basketball. Recently, she celebrated the success of a well-decorated collegiate star.

On Mar. 14, Leslie sent love to USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins, who amassed a number of lucrative endorsements thanks to her star power in US college hoops:

"If the Bag was a person," Leslie Tweeted. "Congratulations @Jujubballin I’m so glad the blinders are off!!!"

This past Saturday, Watkins bucked a minor hand injury to score 22 points as USC blew out UNC Greensboro 71-25. Leslie and the rest of the hoops community will have to tune in to USC's second-round game against Mississippi State on Monday to see if Watkins' injury will have any lingering effects.

