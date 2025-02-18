Lisa Leslie beams with joy as her husband and son share priceless moment during All-Star Weekend

Roughly 15 years removed from her playing days, WNBA legend Lisa Leslie is still a prominent figure in the game. She was one of the many notable names in San Francisco for All-Star weekend, where she got to share some wholesome moments with her husband and son.

After a jam-packed weekend, Leslie took to Instagram to document all the people she got to link up with in Golden State. She was glowing with excitement as her son got to take pictures with a handful of current and former NBA stars. Among the past players who made an appearance included Vince Carter, Allen Iverson and Shawn Marion.

One person who made multiple appearances was Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard. Not only did Lisa Leslie's son snap a photo with him, but the WNBA legend recreated his "Dame Time" celebration with the star guard as well.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players in WNBA history, Leslie is a common figure spotted at All-Star weekend. Over the years, she's even helped partake in some of the festivities. Arguably her most notable appearance was when she joined Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson to represent LA in the Shooting Stars Competition.

Leslie spent 13 years in the WNBA, where she built up a historic resumé with the LA Sparks. Among her lists of accolades includes being an eight-time All-Star, three-time MVP, two-time champion, two-time Finals MVP and two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Lisa Leslie is training with Angel Reese ahead of her sophomore season

As one of the most notable legends in WNBA history, Lisa Leslie has done more than her fair share to help grow the women's game. The Hall of Famer is now looking to leave her mark on the next generation by working with one of the league's rising stars.

After a rookie campaign that saw her get an All-Star nod and break numerous records, Angel Reese is looking to build off that in year two. She seems to have some help, as she's been doing some training with the LA Sparks legend.

While appearing on Reese's podcast last week, Lisa Leslie opened up on working with Reese this offseason. She feels her game can continue to grow, and is aiming to help her improve with her touch around the rim.

"The biggest advice I have for you is gonna be how you shoot your layups, period," Leslie said. "We're gonna fix that. That's fixable for you."

"You're going to get better, and I can help you get better."

Ahead of her second season with the Chicago Sky, Reese has also gotten extra work in by playing in Unrivaled. Along with working with an all-time great in Leslie, all the pieces are in place for her to make a big leap in year two.

