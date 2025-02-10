Lisa Leslie, Cameron Brink's teammate Lexie Brown react to JuJu Watkins' landmark Nike Super Bowl snaps

JuJu Watkins has yet to play in her first WNBA game, but the college basketball star is already an international icon with a massive following. Watkins was one of the athletes selected to feature in Nike's highly anticipated commercial for the Super Bowl.

Watkins, who is still a sophomore at the University of Southern California, appeared alongside some of the biggest women's athletes in Nike's 60-second spot, including Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu.

On Sunday, Watkins posted a couple of photos from the commercial, showing off her fashionable sporty look.

"They’ll say you’re too calm," Watkins captioned the post. "So make them calm down. @nike@nikewomen"

Watkins' post garnered plenty of attention on social media, with some of the WNBA's biggest names showing their support for the rising star.

Lisa Leslie, a three-time league MVP who spent 13 seasons in the WNBA, shared a special message.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥So amazing!!! The best of the night! Fight on✌🏾," Leslie wrote.

Lisa Leslie and Lexie Brown show their love for Photo Credit: JuJu Watkins' IG account

Lexie Brown also jumped into a comments section with a wholesome message.

"YESS MAAM!!!!!"

Brown is teammates with Cameron Brink on the Los Angeles Sparks

JuJu Watkins shouts out NBA star DeMar DeRozan for his contribution to USC facilities

USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins drives to the basket against Ohio State Buckeyes guard Chance Graytries at Galen Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

In December, USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins and her teammates, Rayah Marshall and Kiki Irifian, provided fans with an inside look at the university's multipurpose indoor arena, the Galen Center. The basketball stars toured the facility, showing off some unique features, including a fully equipped weight room.

When walking past the DeRozan family weight room, Watkins made sure to shout out former USC men's basketball star DeMar DeRozan.

Welcome to Galen, let's go. Shout out to DeMar for the weight room, the secret to Kiki's body being key," Watkins said.

DeRozan's contribution helped to upgrade the weight room in 2020.

DeRozan, now with the Sacramento Kings, is a Los Angeles native who spent one season with the Trojans. In the 2009 NBA draft, the Toronto Raptors selected DeRozan as the ninth overall pick.

