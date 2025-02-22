Lisa Leslie overwhelmed with motherly pride as she sings Angel Reese praise after historic double-double

The first season of Unrivaled is nearing its close as teams reach the final stretch of the regular season. With just five games remaining for some teams, the playoff picture is beginning to take shape.

Ad

For Rose BC, who entered their matchup against the Lunar Owls BC on Friday night with a 4-4 record, every game down the stretch is crucial to potentially clinching a spot in the playoffs. In need of a big win, Angel Reese and Chelsea Gray led the way for Rose in an upset victory over Lunar Owls, who was an undefeated 8-0 entering Saturday's contest.

During Reese's memorable double-double performance, WNBA legend Lisa Leslie shared words of support after working with the Chicago Sky star.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I am like a proud mom sitting here watching," Leslie said during halftime. "One of the goals we had for her (was to) have a double-double without (her rebounds) being all her misses. She's getting the ball higher off the glass, what we worked on yesterday."

Leslie also complimented Angel Reese's development of her passing ability and improved defensive presence in the post.

Ad

Angel Reese and Chelsea Gray lead Rose BC to an upset win over Lunar Owls BC

At the time of Lisa Leslie's comments, Angel Reese had already cemented a double-double by the end of the first half. After two quarters, Reese had 14 points and 11 rebounds, on pace for a legendary performance.

Reese ultimately finished with 22 points on 10-for-19 shooting, connecting on one of her two attempts from the free-throw stripe. She grabbed 21 rebounds with two assists, a block and a steal.

Ad

Chelsea Gray also played a crucial role in Rose BC's win, pouring in a game-high 26 points on 9-of-20 shooting, connecting on three of her five 3-point attempts. Gray also dished out five assists and grabbed six rebounds.

Rose overcame a 22-point performance from Lunar Owls BC's Skylar Diggins-Smith, who shot 10-of-19 with five rebounds and five assists despite the loss. Napheesa Collier added a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback