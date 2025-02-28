"Literally don’t do y'all research"- Angel Reese claps back at fans' injury speculations over viral Maryland hype video

Angel Reese shot down the narrative that her level of performance decreased once she picked up an injury during her college years. After a fan account shared a video of Reese going off during her Maryland days and saying they would have loved to watch her play during that time (pre-injury), Reese had a strong response.

"yall literally don’t do yall research. this wasn’t before my injury so stop with the narrative lmfaoo," the Chicago Sky star tweeted on Thursday.

Angel Reese has a long history of injuries that started in college. In December 2020, she sustained a foot injury. It was her freshman year, as she broke her right foot after landing awkwardly during a matchup against Towson.

Reese underwent surgery and was out of action for 12 weeks. Unfortunately, she also fractured her shin once she healed from the prior issue. In 2023, she told NOLA.com about her surgery and revealed she had a rod in her leg.

“I had surgery two years ago on my shin. I have a rod in my leg. Many people don’t know that.”

The rod was required after she broke her tibia in her leg after the initial foot injury, too. Even so, the video shared by this fan account shows that Reese did just fine after returning to action. She played one more season with the Maryland Terrapins before joining the LSU Tigers where she became a national figure and took her team to the national championship in 2023.

Angel Reese's rookie WNBA season was finished after a gruesome injury

Angel Reese endured several injuries over the years, but just like in her freshman campaign, her WNBA rookie season included a gruesome injury. She broke her left wrist, which required surgery, and ended her 2024 season a few days before the end of the regular season.

In a TikTok video she posted, Reese explained the severity of the injury and the long-term impact it could potentially have:

"Basically, the doctors told me that I could either not get surgery or have surgery. The risk of not having surgery -- I could literally have arthritis at 22 years old. That wasn't an option. The bone could literally crack and completely shatter. Right now, it's like a hairline. ... They're going to put a small screw in it. And I wasn't going for it getting any bigger."

Angel Reese has since had surgery and is ready to go after showcasing her talents in the inaugural season of Unrivaled. The Chicago Sky have a new head coach and new players, which should raise expectations for Reese. The power forward hit the gym during the offseason and many hope to see her expand her offensive game.

