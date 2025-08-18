Liz Cambage flaunts huge bouquet of flowers as she celebrates special day amid Kevin Durant dating rumors

Former WNBA star Liz Cambage flaunted a special birthday gift on her Instagram story amid the dating rumors surrounding her and Kevin Durant. On Tuesday, Cambage shared a picture of herself and Kevin Durant at a Drake concert.It didn’t take long for the image to start making the rounds on social media as it went viral, amassing more than 10 million views on X. The picture of them together led fans to speculate about Cambage and Durant’s relationship.Neither party has confirmed nor denied the rumors. On Cambage’s birthday this Sunday, she shared another picture of herself holding a huge bouquet.Liz Cambage’s Instagram storyCambage also shared several other pictures and videos on Instagram showing her birthday celebrations. While fans continue to speculate, Kevin Durant was nowhere to be seen in the former WNBA star's birthday celebrations.Liz Cambage spent six seasons in the league between 2011 and 2022. When active, she was one of the better centers in the league, with career averages of 15.8 points and 7.5 rebounds.She stepped away from the WNBA in 2022 after playing for the Tulsa Shock (relocated to Dallas in 2015), Las Vegas Aces and LA Sparks. Cambage was named to two All-WNBA teams and the All-Rookie team.Meanwhile, Kevin Durant will enter his 18th season in the league after being traded to the Houston Rockets this summer. At 36, Durant is still producing at a high level and finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists.Liz Cambage is tied with A'ja Wilson for most points scored in a WNBA gameLiz Cambage left the WNBA in 2022 after reaching a contract buyout with the LA Sparks, midway through the season. At the time of her departure, she said that she was &quot;stepping away&quot; from the league.Three years later, Cambage is still unsigned, signaling that her time as a professional basketball player could be over.Despite her short-lived career, Cambage did enough to go down in the history books and holds the WNBA record for most points scored in a single game.She became only the second woman in the league to record 50+ points, scoring 53 against the New York Liberty in 2018. A'ja Wilson matched her record, scoring 53 points against the Atlanta Dream in 2023.