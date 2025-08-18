  • home icon
Liz Cambage flaunts huge bouquet of flowers as she celebrates special day amid Kevin Durant dating rumors

By Sameer Khan
Modified Aug 18, 2025 11:29 GMT
Liz Cambage flaunts huge bouquet amid Kevin Durant dating rumors
Liz Cambage flaunts huge bouquet amid Kevin Durant dating rumors (Credits: IG/@ecambage and Getty)

Former WNBA star Liz Cambage flaunted a special birthday gift on her Instagram story amid the dating rumors surrounding her and Kevin Durant. On Tuesday, Cambage shared a picture of herself and Kevin Durant at a Drake concert.

It didn’t take long for the image to start making the rounds on social media as it went viral, amassing more than 10 million views on X. The picture of them together led fans to speculate about Cambage and Durant’s relationship.

Neither party has confirmed nor denied the rumors. On Cambage’s birthday this Sunday, she shared another picture of herself holding a huge bouquet.

Liz Cambage&rsquo;s Instagram story
Liz Cambage's Instagram story

Cambage also shared several other pictures and videos on Instagram showing her birthday celebrations. While fans continue to speculate, Kevin Durant was nowhere to be seen in the former WNBA star's birthday celebrations.

Liz Cambage spent six seasons in the league between 2011 and 2022. When active, she was one of the better centers in the league, with career averages of 15.8 points and 7.5 rebounds.

She stepped away from the WNBA in 2022 after playing for the Tulsa Shock (relocated to Dallas in 2015), Las Vegas Aces and LA Sparks. Cambage was named to two All-WNBA teams and the All-Rookie team.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant will enter his 18th season in the league after being traded to the Houston Rockets this summer. At 36, Durant is still producing at a high level and finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Liz Cambage is tied with A'ja Wilson for most points scored in a WNBA game

Liz Cambage left the WNBA in 2022 after reaching a contract buyout with the LA Sparks, midway through the season. At the time of her departure, she said that she was "stepping away" from the league.

Three years later, Cambage is still unsigned, signaling that her time as a professional basketball player could be over.

Despite her short-lived career, Cambage did enough to go down in the history books and holds the WNBA record for most points scored in a single game.

She became only the second woman in the league to record 50+ points, scoring 53 against the New York Liberty in 2018. A'ja Wilson matched her record, scoring 53 points against the Atlanta Dream in 2023.

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Edited by Sameer Khan
