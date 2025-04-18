Locked-in Angel Reese drills multiple threes in a row in offseason workout video

A couple of weeks before the preseason starts, Chicago Sky's Angel Reese is in the gym working on her game. The former No. 7 overall pick had a solid rookie season, but it was cut short due to a wrist injury with a couple of games left on the calendar.

Ad

Reese has unfinished business this upcoming campaign and keeps working to expand her game, especially on offense. Her lack of a mid and long-range shot was heavily criticized in 2024, but the former LSU star got to work to enter her sophomore season with a wider variety of scoring options.

On Friday, player development coach Iren Rainey shared an Instagram story of Reese working on her shot. The Sky star reposted it on her story, showing she's healthy and working to improve.

Ad

Trending

Angel Reese's story

Reese shot only 22 shots from 20-24 feet last season, making four (18.2%). She lived and died at the paint, attempting 321 field goals from less than five feet, making 143.

Ad

She can unlock another layer to her potential with a jumpshot. If she can score from different spots, the Sky will have many more opportunities to hurt opposing defenses.

She shouldn't be a prolific 3-point shooter this campaign, but her numbers should be considerably better. With the addition of Hailey Van Lith, Courtney Vandersloot and Ariel Atkins, Reese will have more help to lead the Sky to the postseason after a disappointing 2024 campaign.

Ad

Hailey Van Lith revealed pre-draft desire to join Angel Reese's Chicago Sky

The Chicago Sky's Angel Reese received multiple new teammates after Monday's draft. Hailey Van Lith, selected with the No. 11 overall pick of the night, was introduced to Chicago media on Thursday along with Aicha Coulibaly and Maddy Westbeld.

The former TCU Horned Frogs star revealed she was hopeful to land in Chicago after multiple talks with the team's representatives.

Ad

“Deep in my heart, I wanted to come to the Sky," Van Lith said. "Just with the two quick conversations I had, I felt a ton of alignment and felt like they saw who I was as a player. I felt valued, so I was hoping I was available when Chicago’s picks came.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Chicago Sky have a nice mix of experience with youth, and Van Lith's addition is a nice touch for Tyler Marsh's team. Reese will run it back with a former LSU teammate to try to lead the squad to the promised land.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More