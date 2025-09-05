“‘Looked insane": Kristin Juszczyk, Cameron Brink & more adore Kysre Gondrezick celebrating monumental WNBA collab with 49ers star’s wife 

Kysre Gondrezick has teamed up with entrepreneur Emma Grede's Off Season brand to collaborate with the WNBA. On Thursday, Gondrezick shared a couple of pictures from the collaboration's photoshoot on her Instagram account.In the post's caption, she thanked Grede and her Off Season brand, and 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin Juszczyk, for choosing her as the face of the collaboration. Gondrezick wrote:&quot;So honored to be the face of this groundbreaking and monumental campaign for @offseasonbrand collaboration with the @wnba Thank you @emmagrede @kristinjuszczyk for choosing me in helping make your vision become a reality ✨&quot;Kysre Gondrezick announces collaboration with Offseason Brand on her IG. (CCredits: @kysrerae/IG)In the post's cover picture, Gondrezick is seen sitting on a steel chair with a basketball in her hands. She is staring into the camera while wearing an all-black outfit. The rest of the pictures featured Gondrezick in different outfits from the Off Season brand.Kristin Juszczyk, Cameron Brink and other personalities from the basketball world celebrated Gondrezick's monumental collab in the post's comment section.&quot;Ahhhhh 🔥🔥🔥 thank you for bringing everything to life!! Every piece looked insane on you!!&quot; Juszczyk commented.&quot;Fireeeeeee,&quot; Cameron Brink commented.Basketball personalities comment on Gondrezick's IG post. (Credits: @kysrerae/IG)Fever player Aerial Powers, WNBA legend Lisa Leslie and ESPN sports analyst Monica McNutt showed their support using fire emojis. Kysre Gondrezick has perfectly transitioned her career from the WNBA court to the modelling ramp. She last played for the Chicago Sky in 2024.She played only five games for the Windy City before the franchise released her. However, it motivated her to pursue a career in a different field and become successful in it.Kysre Gondrezick continues basketball training amid a booming modeling careerKysre Gondrezick continues to train and refine her basketball skills despite a flourishing modelling career. On Aug. 15, the former Sky player shared a video of herself practicing shooting and ball handling.In the first few seconds of the video, Gondrezick is seen dribbling the ball between her legs. After that, she dribbles the ball on the court and pulls up for a jumper from midrange. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe former Sky star has been featured on the cover of Essene and Mod magazines. The Chicago Sky could have used her this season, given the guard deficiency they had on their roster after Courtney Vandersloot and Hailey Van Lith were sidelined with injuries. During her brief stint with the Sky, Gondrezick averaged 1.0 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game.