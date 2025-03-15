"Looking to push her a** as she's running": Napheesa Collier's $400,000 teammate makes feelings known on heated clash with Angel Reese

Napheesa Collier’s teammate, Natasha Cloud, has made her feelings known about Collier’s heated clash with Angel Reese.

The clash in question took place during an Unrivaled game between Napheesa’s Lunar Owls and Angel’s Rose BC on March 7. Late in the game, Reese bumped into Collier while going for a steal and started to run towards the other bucket.

Collier, who committed the turnover, chased Reese at full speed and seemed to try and push her. Cloud, who signed a $400,000 contract with Phoenix Mercury (as per Spotrac), revealed her thoughts on the situation during a conversation on "The Pivot Podcast’s episode from Friday, saying:

“I’m watching Fee (Napheesa Collier) and Angel go at it the other night. Angel picked her first, Fee came back, passed the ball out, tried to get into established position. Angel pushed her, well here they go! Angel steals the ball running down, Fee is looking to push her a** as she’s running and I'm like ... Oh yeah, we getting into it.”

The game that Cloud was referring to was won by the Lunar Owls (66-56). Napheesa Collier once again led the way for her team, recording 16 points and five rebounds. Meanwhile, Angel Reese put up 17 points and 10 rebounds but also turned the ball over seven times.

Both teams have made it to Unrivaled’s playoffs and could meet in the finals if they win their semifinal games on March 16.

Napheesa Collier was named to the All-Unrivaled first team

Following an impressive performance during the Unrivaled League’s debut season, Napheesa Collier has earned herself a spot on the All-Unrivaled first team.

Chelsea Gray and Kayla McBride were also named to the first team. Meanwhile, Angel Reese, Rhyne Howard and Skylar Diggins-Smith found themselves on the All-Unrivaled second team.

Collier was stellar for the Lunar Owls and led them to the best record in the league (13-1) while stuffing the stat sheet. She recorded 25.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. That’s not all, as Collier was also key on defense, getting 2.0 steals and 1.4 blocks on a nightly basis.

Napheesa and the Owls will now face Vinyl BC in the Unrivaled semifinals scheduled for March 16. The second semifinal game will be played between Angel Reese’s Rose BC and Laces BC. It’ll be interesting to see what these teams have in store for us during this crucial stretch of the season.

