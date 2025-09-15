“Looks like she partakes in pu**y buffets”: Antonio Brown reaches new low with vulgar attack on Natasha Cloud over Charlie Kirk comments

New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud is drawing attention on social media following the death of conservative icon Charlie Kirk. On Sunday on X, former NFL player Antonio Brown responded to a report attributed to New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud about the late Kirk.

Brown tweeted a vulgar response, a new low, after it was alleged that Cloud made disturbing remarks following the death of the right-wing political activist.

“Natasha looks like she partakes in pu**y buffets…”

Charlie Kirk was fatally shot on Wednesday, while speaking at an outdoor event at Utah Valley University, in Orem, Utah. He was shot in the neck about 20 minutes after the event began, and was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital later that same day.

Tyler James Robinson, a 22-year-old, was arrested as the suspect. According to Utah’s governor, Spencer Cox on Sunday, the suspect is not cooperating with authorities, and the motive behind the killing remains under investigation.

Natasha Cloud responds to Charlie Kirk’s death

Natasha Cloud has been a vocal advocate of social justice. Following Charlie Kirk's death, she made several statements on X, some of which drew attention and controversy.

“I AM TIIIRRREEEED,” the New York Liberty guard tweeted. “We need legislation surrounding our firearms. NO FAMILY deserves to lose a loved one when these are CONTROLLABLES."

"Your 2nd amendment was written for guns that took powder," Cloud added. "Not military grade weapons. We’re the leading country in gun-related deaths.”

She stoked controversy when she made a post, since deleted, about the upbringing of the suspect. Because some of her assertions were made before all the facts were confirmed it led to accusations of presumptions and speculation.

Natasha Cloud #9 of the New York Liberty warms-up to a game against the Chicago Sky on September 11, 2025 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cloud helped the Liberty to a 76-69 Game 1 win over her former team, the Phoenix Mercury in the first round of the 2025 WNBA playoffs on Sunday. She recorded 23 points, six rebounds, four steals and five assists, while shooting 9-of-12 from the field.

