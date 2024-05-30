Los Angeles Sparks vs Chicago Sky Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for May 30 | 2024 WNBA Season

The Los Angeles Sparks vs Chicago Sky game is set is take place at the Wintrust Arena, Chicago, on Thursday. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET and will be telecast on Marquee Sports Network, Spectrum SportsNet and NBA TV Canada.

The Sparks will face the Sky for the first time this season and so will the former college basketball stars Cameron Brink and Angel Reese. Brink was drafted as the No. 2 overall pick, while Reese was the seventh overall in the same draft class.

The Chicago Sky are on a two-game losing streak, while the Sparks will look to extend their winning streak after an 88-82 win against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Tuesday.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Chicago Sky: Injury reports

Los Angeles Sparks Injury Report for May 30

The Los Angeles Sparks will be down two players against the Sky. Layshia Clarendon will be out because of a head injury in her team's loss (84-83) against the Dallas Wings.

She has entered the league's concussion protocol, which kept her out of the game with the Indiana Fever and will also keep her out against the Sky. Azura Stevens, meanwhile, is also ruled out because of a left arm injury sustained earlier this year.

Chicago Sky Injury Report for May 30

The Chicago Sky will be down a player, while another is doubtful. Isabelle Harrison is on a day-to-day status nursing a knee injury. Meanwhile, center Kamilla Cardoso is ruled out because of a shoulder injury.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Chicago Sky: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Los Angeles Sparks starting lineup and depth chart

The expected lineup for the Los Angeles Sparks is a combination of Kia Nurse, Cameron Brink, Lexie Brown, Rickea Jackson and Dearica Hamby as the starters.

Here's the depth chart for the Los Angeles Sparks for the 2024 season:

Guards Forwards Centers Lexie Brown Cameron Brink Li Yueru Rae Burell Dearica Hamby Zia Cooke Rickea Jackson Layshia Clarendon (out) Azura Stevens (out) Kia Nurse Stephanie Talbot Aari McDonald

Chicago Sky starting lineup and depth chart

The expected lineup for the Chicago Sky is a combination of Dana Evans, Marina Mabrey, Elizabeth Williams, Diamond DeShields and Angel Reese as starters.

Here's a depth chart for the Chicago Sky for the 2024 season:

Guards Forwards Centers Lindsay Allen Angell Reese Kamilla Cardoso (out)

Chennedy Carter Brianna Turner Elizabeth Williams Dana Evans Isabelle Harrison (day-to-day) Diamond DeShields Michaela Onyenwere Kysre Gondrezick Marina Mabrey

Los Angeles Sparks vs Chicago Sky: Key Matchups

There are many exciting matchups in the upcoming Los Angeles Sparks vs Chicago Sky game. The first is the all-rookie battle between forwards Angel Reese and Cameron Brink.

Another interesting matchup to keep a eye out for will be the guard battle between Dana Evans and Lexie Brown.