The Minnesota Lynx will host the Los Angeles Sparks at the Target Center in Minnesota on June 14. The tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Lynx currently have one of the best records this season, with nine wins out of the 12 games that they have played. Sparks, on the contrary, are struggling and have a negative record of 4–8. Both teams will push for a victory on Friday night.

Both teams have a few personal injuries and won't be playing in Friday's matchup. Here is a look at the injury reports of both teams available ahead of the game.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Minnesota Lynx injury reports for June 14–2024 WNBA season

Los Angeles Sparks injury report for June 14

The Los Angeles Sparks will be down only one player ahead of their matchup against the Lynx. As per ESPN, Azura Stevens is ruled out from participating in the Friday matchup because of a left arm injury.

Minnesota Lynx injury report for June 14

The Minnesota Lynx are confirmed to be down one player going into their matchup against the Sparks. As per ESPN, Diamond Miller is sidelined from Friday's game as she underwent successful surgery and is out indefinitely.

Lynx star Dorka Juhasz is on a day-to-day status where her participation on Friday will depend on her medical condition and the coach's decision before the game.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Minnesota Lynx: Game Preview

The Lynx are on a two-game winning streak and will try to extend the streak after they beat the defending champions, the Las Vegas Aces, with a final score of 100-86 on Tuesday. They will try to ride the winning momentum from their last game and get one more win against the Sparks to keep their win streak alive.

Sparks, on the other hand, are coming off a 95-79 loss against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday. They will try their best to bounce back from the loss and get back on the winning side.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Minnesota Lynx: Where to Watch?

The LA Sparks vs Minnesota Lynx game will be telecasted on ION and a radio-only broadcast will be available on KFAN FM and the Lynx app. The fans can also catch up on the game using the WNBA app if they have a live WNBA pass subscription.