"Losing my father and my uncle": A'ja Wilson's $208,338 teammate pens tear-jerking message after rising from rock bottom in span of months

A'ja Wilson’s teammate Kierstan Bell dealt with criticism, while dealing with the loss of close family members. On X on Monday, she penned a tear-jerking message, responding to a publication by Andscape’s Sean Hurd.

Ad

Bell, who signed a 3-year, $208,338 contract with the Las Vegas Aces, reflected on overcoming a tough year, which was marked by personal losses and self-doubt. She tweeted that she struggled with questioning her worth, talent and passion for the game but has since found her footing and is now thriving and grateful for the support of loved ones.

“Man I can say so much about what I’ve been thru this past year. Losing childhood friends, my father and my uncle. Losing hope and faith in a game I’ve loved my whole life. Questioning my worth, my talent and my existence as a whole. I stopped believing in myself and put myself in a hole that I didn’t know I would get out of.”

Ad

Trending

KB 🦍 @Dotmug_330 Man I can say so much about what I’ve been thru this past year. Losing childhood friends, my father and my uncle. Losing hope and faith in a game I’ve loved my whole life. Questioning my worth, my talent and my existence as a whole. I stopped believing in myself and put myself in

Ad

Bell lost a close childhood friend in late 2024, then her father, Perry Bell, in January 2025, and later lost an uncle in April. Despite the trauma, she faced criticism from fans, who questioned the Aces’ decision to pick up her fourth-year option and pushed for her to be moved. Coach Becky Hammon and teammates, A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young, repeatedly told her to lean on the organization and it helped rebuild her confidence.

Ad

A lineup change, Jewell Loyd was moved to the bench, saw Bell inserted into the starting five. This gave her a new opportunity and she responded with a career-high 19 points in her first start after the change and became a reliable role player as the Aces surged. The team’s form improved dramatically after late July and Bell averaged increased minutes.

A'ja Wilson praised by teammate Kierstan Bell

Kierstan Bell praised A'ja Wilson after her performance against the Atlanta Dream on Aug. 27.

Ad

“It ain’t even nun else to say about her she really that,” A’ja Wilson’s teammate Bell tweeted accompanied by the GOAT icon.

KB 🦍 @Dotmug_330 It ain’t even nun else to say about her she really that 🐐

A'ja Wilson recorded 34 points, nine rebounds and one assist, as the Aces won Atlanta 81-75 on the road. Bell added five points, two rebounds and three assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ubong Richard Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.



Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.



Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering. Know More