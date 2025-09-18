"Lost in front of the GOAT?": WNBA fans slam Liberty for 'embarrassing' Game 2 loss with Malala Yousafzai in attendance

The New York Liberty had a tough go in Game 2 of their first-round matchup against the Atlanta Dream. The Liberty had won Game 1, 76-69, following stellar performances from Natasha Cloud and Breanna Stewart. With a 1-0 series lead established, many expected the reigning champs to win Game 2 and sweep the series.But things did not go to plan as the Mercury dominated the second game, winning 86-60. Satou Sabally, Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas were key in the win, combining for 44 points. Meanwhile, New York struggled collectively, with just one player reaching double figures.Halfway through the third quarter, Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai was featured on the arena’s monitor as New York trailed by 20 points. After the game, fans on social media highlighted Malala’s presence at the matchup.Fans reacted to the image, calling the Liberty “embarrassing” for losing in front of her. Fans also referred to Malala as the “GOAT” for her work as an activist.“They lost in front of the Goat?” one fan asked.jackie youngs arms @letmesleepdamnnLINKThey lost in front of the Goat?!?!Benét @HanBenetLINK@theresuh219 Malala was there?!?! Omg so embarrassing 😭😭😭dom malonga hipster @pnw_natureLINK@theresuh219 Malala was like gimme a jersey I can play better than Sabohohk @Hottakes345LINK@theresuh219 Oh that makes it so much worse~m~ @unrealglazingfcLINK@theresuh219 NAH THEY DID THAT IN FRONT OF MALALA?!?!Key adjustments the New York Liberty must make for Game 3 against the Phoenix MercuryThe team's loss in Game 2 came as a shock for New York fans on many levels. More so than the fact that their team lost, fans were surprised by the manner in which the reigning champs lost.Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu combined for only 22 points on the night, scoring six, seven, and nine points, respectively. Even more surprising than their star players' forms was New York's carelessness with the ball. The team committed almost double the turnovers as Phoenix, losing the ball 15 times.Last but not least, the Liberty simply did not do a good enough job of creating quality looks, highlighted by their 30.2% shooting. The team has much to adjust for the third and final game of the series, tipping off on Friday. Although it is hard to imagine New York crashing out of the playoffs in the first round, a year after winning the championship, it is not entirely impossible.More contributions from its star players, better looks on offense and more security with the ball could go a long way toward helping the team clinch the series in Friday's win-or-go-home game against the Mercury.