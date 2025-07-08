“Love when a former teammate joins me”: Paige Bueckers has a hilarious reaction to girlfriend Azzi Fudd’s cozy mirror selfie

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd continue to share intimate moments on their social media accounts. They posted a mirror snap of them traveling together on Tuesday.

Originally posted by Fudd on her Instagram story, Bueckers reposted and captioned it with a cheeky statement.

“Love when a former teammate joins me,” Bueckers wrote on Tuesday.

Bueckers' IG story (image credit: instagram/paigebueckers)

The Wings are traveling to Chicago to face the Sky on Thursday, after losing to the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday.

Bueckers and Fudd have long been rumored to be a couple since their days at UConn. In June, Fudd confirmed their romantic relationship with a picture of her with a sticker that said “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend.”

Bueckers and Fudd were instrumental in the Huskies' national championship run last season. Bueckers then declared for the WNBA draft and was selected at No. 1 by the Dallas Wings.

The Wings guard is the team’s leading scorer with 18.2 points, along with 4.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game. Bueckers has also been voted as an All-Star this season, becoming one of the most recognizable names in the league despite being a rookie.

However, she still has a lot of work for Dallas, which has a 6-14 record.

Meanwhile, Fudd is enjoying the offseason, and is set to play her final eligibility year in college.

Azzi Fudd is Paige Bueckers’ shoe stylist in her early WNBA career

Paige Bueckers revealed Azzi Fudd’s role in her young WNBA career. She said that Fudd has been selecting the shoes she wears every game in her WNBA career.

“I usually get two, three, four, five shoes put together and then I actually call Azzi and have her help me pick them,” Bueckers said on June 27, via Kicks. "She has been doing a great job picking them…Yeah, Azzi is like my basketball shoe stylist.”

Fudd is expected to be with Bueckers when she attends the WNBA All-Star weekend in August.

