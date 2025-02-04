Angel Reese is set to get candid with “Love Island USA” winners Serena Page and Kordell Beckham in the next episode of her 'Unapologetically' podcast. The news comes after the duo turned heads at the recently concluded 67th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Page took to IG stories to share that she's the next guest up in Reese's podcast.

Love Island' couple set to debut in Angel Reese's next episode of Unapologetically

The podcast has seen solid ratings, and to fans' delight, Reese's mother and Seattle Storm's Skylar Diggins-Smith appeared in previous episodes. As for reality TV fans, they will be ecstatic to see Page and Beckham in a sitdown with one of the WNBA's rising stars, especially reports suggesting that the pair have indeed been dating.

Kordell, 22, had earlier shared a video on Instagram Stories, tagging Serena, 24, and wrote, "I just asked her out y'all, she said yes," while adding, "Somebody help me." Seeing what they have in store for fans will be interesting.

