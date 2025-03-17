"Love to see it": Erica Wheeler seemingly comes to A’ja Wilson's defense amid scathing criticism over alleged past tweets

Seattle Storm guard Erica Wheeler came to the defense of A’ja Wilson, who is being subjected to criticism on social media platform X. Some fans claim to have found Wilson’s old tweets. In said tweets, Wilson has allegedly made several distasteful remarks about Rihanna, Brittney Griner and Pau Gasol.

You can check out the tweets below:

Amid all the criticism, Wheeler has spoken up in support of A'ja Wilson. She tweeted:

"Aja Wilson is doing it right!!! Love to see it 🙏🏾"

Following all the criticism that she has faced due to these allegations, Wilson has now made her tweets private. Only followers approved by Wilson can check her old tweets. The criticism against Wilson first began when fans began to call her out for her association with Michael McManus, known as Deloris.

McManus isn't well-liked within the WNBA community, mainly due to his criticisms of other WNBA players. Wilson seemed to respond to the criticism in a post made on Threads:

"Imma say this and then I’m out cause my lil yea yea said don’t comment on stupidity ( I can’t help it 😂) buttttt if I strongly disliked someone or something soooooo bad I wouldn’t spend a pinch of time engaging in it but that’s just me and I understand we are alllll different 🤭😂 Okie dokie I’m done lolol be blessed yall 💖,” Wilson wrote.

“Excuse Me While I Go Cry”: A’ja Wilson gives emotional reaction after major Nike milestone

After singing with Nike in the Spring of 2024, A’ja Wilson has now reached an important milestone. She went on a tour in certain parts of Columbia and South Carolina to promote her first signature shoe, the A'One. After selling her first pair during the first stop of the tour, Wilson was overcome with emotion.

She took to Threads and wrote out an emotional message:

“I just sold my first shoe excuse me while I go cry,” wrote Wilson

A’ja Wilson is currently rolling after coming off a historic season in the WNBA. It was her best season yet. She made 40 appearances for the Aces, recording 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. Wilson was also one of the best defenders in the league, averaging 1.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game. It'll be interesting to see what she has in store for us in 2025.

