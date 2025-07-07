“Love is you”: Breanna Stewart pens romantic tribute to wife Marta Xargay on special day

Just days after being named a 2025 All-Star starter, Breanna Stewart celebrated another special milestone. The New York Liberty star completed four years of marriage with Marta Xargay and wished her wife on Instagram.

Stewart celebrated the occasion by sharing a series of photoshoot pictures with Xargay on social media. Alongside the images, Stewart penned down a touching message:

“Love is you and it has been, every day for 4 years. Happy Anniversary 💐”

Stewart also reposted the post on her Instagram story, adding Montell Fish’s song Fall in Love With You to the tribute.

Credits: Instagram (@breannastewart30)

The celebration was preceded by a tough night on the court. On Saturday, the Liberty suffered a 79-70 loss against the Seattle Storm. Stewart finished the game with eight points, six rebounds and three assists.

Breanna Stewart holds herself accountable for loss against Seattle

The Liberty are currently going through a challenging patch, having lost six of their last nine games. In difficult stretches like this, teams often expect their star player to lead the way out of the slump.

However, Breanna Stewart delivered her worst outing of the season. She finished the night with a season-low scoring performance and her least efficient shooting performance. She shot just 23.5% from the field, missed all three of her attempts from beyond the arc and failed to get to the free-throw line even once.

Stewart openly acknowledged her struggles.

“I think I just sucked and I can say that,” Stewart said. “I have no problem with [saying] that, but I gotta get my head on the rim, finishing some shots and not getting to the free throw line at all is kind of tough, so making the refs have to really call something.”

During the rough stretch, Stewart averaged 20.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. With three home games remaining before the All-Star break - the Las Vegas Aces, Atlanta Dream, and Indiana Fever - she’ll look to help steer the Liberty gain momentum for the second half of the season.

