"Love you": Kate Martin pays heartfelt tribute to brother Trevor Martin on special day

Kate Martin and her family celebrated her older brother Trevor Martin's birthday on Saturday, Mar. 8. The Golden State Valkyries player took to social media to post a lovely wish for her brother.

She posted a picture of her brother posing in a yellow T-shirt with her former coach, Lisa Bluder. Trevor's yellow T-shirt had a picture of Bluder drawn on the front.

Showering love on her brother, Kate Martin wished her brother a "happy birthday."

"Happy birthday to the bro @tmart22 love you!" she wrote in the caption.

Kate Martin wished her brother on Instagram. [Credits: IG/@katemartin]

Kate Martin has two siblings: a brother Trevor and a sister [Kennedy Martin], and Kate is the youngest of all. Kennedy herself was a college basketball player who played forward at Truman State University. Kennedy currently works as Territory Manager at Hologic Inc.

Kate Martin played her rookie year with the Las Vegas Aces, but she didn't get much playing time. This year could prove to be Martin's breakout year. The Valkyries selected her for the brand new roster for 2025 and Martin perhaps will have the chance to prove herself.

Iowa coach Jan Jensen calls Kate Martin the "American Dream"

Jan Jensen, who worked as an associate head coach for the Iowa Hawkeyes until 2024 when she was promoted to the head coach of the team, watched Kate Martin play very closely.

A year after the Las Vegas Aces drafted Martin, Jensen opened up about the sensational story that Martin had become in the country. The former Aces player attended the 2024 WNBA Draft to support her friend Caitlin Clark. To her surprise, the Aces drafted her at 18th overall.

In conversation with Blake Hornstein from Hawkeye Headquarters, Jensen explained why Martin was an excellent role player for the Hawkeyes. The Hawkeyes coach also praised Martin's humility and grit, calling her the 'true American Dream.'

"The coolest thing for me about Kate's story is (that) Kate is truly the American Dream," Jensen said. "I think Kate was one of those players, the way she played, her humility but also her grit, and that little glisten in her eye and confidence; it just resonated and you see 'the glue' that she became."

"To see her become a star on the WNBA level, although she was a role player, I loved everything about that story because that's life."

Martin played for the Hawkeyes for six seasons. She didn't play her first season due to injury. For the last five seasons, she was the starter for the team under Bluder.

