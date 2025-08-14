  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • "Lowkey (jokingly) pissing me off": Injured Angel Reese expresses playful frustration over $75,643 forward’s fierce rebounding clinic

"Lowkey (jokingly) pissing me off": Injured Angel Reese expresses playful frustration over $75,643 forward’s fierce rebounding clinic

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 14, 2025 10:54 GMT
WNBA: Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun - Source: Imagn
"Lowkey (jokingly) pissing me off": Injured Angel Reese expresses playful frustration over $75,643 forward’s fierce rebounding clinic. [photo: Imagn]

Angel Reese did not travel to Connecticut in the Chicago Sky's 71-62 loss to the Sun on Wednesday. Sun rookie Aneesah Morrow, Reese’s former college teammate at LSU, gave the home team a big boost with her rebounding and defense. Morrow helped the Sun end a five-game losing slump and extended Chicago's losing skid to three.

Ad

After the game, Reese wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“bro watching nees [Morrow] rn lowkey (jokingly) pissing me off cause why are you rebounding that hard rn like it’s personal knowing i’m not there.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Reese has not played since late July due to a back injury. After the loss to the Sun, the Sky are now 1-5 without their All-Star forward. Despite Elizabeth Williams and Kamilla Cardoso combining for 36 points, 24 rebounds and six assists, Chicago limped to another loss.

Aneesah Morrow, who will earn $75,643 this season, is not the rebounder that Angel Reese is, but she was crucial in the Sun’s win. Morrow, averaging 6.0 rebounds per game this season, grabbed nine on Wednesday and anchored Connecticut's defense. Reese, hauling 12.6 rpg, could only watch her former frontcourt partner at LSU help carry the Sun to victory.

Ad

Morrow and Reese have not been on the court at the same time this season. In the first Sun-Sky clash in mid-July, the rookie could not get off the bench to help her team. Chicago handily won 78-66 behind Reese’s 11 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and two blocks.

The Chicago Sky will face the Connecticut Sun twice more before the playoffs start, with both games happening in Windy City. If Angel Reese is healthy, she could finally meet Aneesah Morrow on the court.

Ad

Fans react to Angel Reese’s tweet about Aneesah Morrow

Angel Reese’s tweet about Aneesah Morrow quickly stirred social media, prompting fans to react to it.

One fan said:

“You always make it about you lol.”
Ad

Another fan added:

Ad

One more fan continued:

Ad

Another fan reacted:

Ad

One fan commented:

Ad

Fans were mostly not impressed with Angel Reese’s low-key joke about Aneesah Morrow. With the Chi Barbie on the court, the Sky were still one of the worst teams in the WNBA. Chicago had a 7-19 record before Reese went down with an injury.

Many expressed their excitement to see Reese go toe-to-toe against Morrow. If the All-Star forward is healthy, they could get their wish when the Sky host the Sun in late August.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications