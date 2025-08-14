"Lowkey (jokingly) pissing me off": Injured Angel Reese expresses playful frustration over $75,643 forward’s fierce rebounding clinic

Angel Reese did not travel to Connecticut in the Chicago Sky's 71-62 loss to the Sun on Wednesday. Sun rookie Aneesah Morrow, Reese’s former college teammate at LSU, gave the home team a big boost with her rebounding and defense. Morrow helped the Sun end a five-game losing slump and extended Chicago's losing skid to three.

After the game, Reese wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“bro watching nees [Morrow] rn lowkey (jokingly) pissing me off cause why are you rebounding that hard rn like it’s personal knowing i’m not there.”

Reese has not played since late July due to a back injury. After the loss to the Sun, the Sky are now 1-5 without their All-Star forward. Despite Elizabeth Williams and Kamilla Cardoso combining for 36 points, 24 rebounds and six assists, Chicago limped to another loss.

Aneesah Morrow, who will earn $75,643 this season, is not the rebounder that Angel Reese is, but she was crucial in the Sun’s win. Morrow, averaging 6.0 rebounds per game this season, grabbed nine on Wednesday and anchored Connecticut's defense. Reese, hauling 12.6 rpg, could only watch her former frontcourt partner at LSU help carry the Sun to victory.

Morrow and Reese have not been on the court at the same time this season. In the first Sun-Sky clash in mid-July, the rookie could not get off the bench to help her team. Chicago handily won 78-66 behind Reese’s 11 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and two blocks.

The Chicago Sky will face the Connecticut Sun twice more before the playoffs start, with both games happening in Windy City. If Angel Reese is healthy, she could finally meet Aneesah Morrow on the court.

Fans react to Angel Reese’s tweet about Aneesah Morrow

Angel Reese’s tweet about Aneesah Morrow quickly stirred social media, prompting fans to react to it.

One fan said:

“You always make it about you lol.”

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

Another fan reacted:

One fan commented:

Fans were mostly not impressed with Angel Reese’s low-key joke about Aneesah Morrow. With the Chi Barbie on the court, the Sky were still one of the worst teams in the WNBA. Chicago had a 7-19 record before Reese went down with an injury.

Many expressed their excitement to see Reese go toe-to-toe against Morrow. If the All-Star forward is healthy, they could get their wish when the Sky host the Sun in late August.

