Lucy Olsen reflects on ‘special’ WNBA shot after tough run as Caitlin Clark’s successor

Washington Mystics rookie Lucy Olsen might be in the WNBA now, but her journey there wasn’t an easy one. She was selected 23rd overall by the Mystics in the 2025 WNBA draft, but still had to prove herself to make the final roster.

According to Jonathan Tannenwald of “The Inquirer,” in an article on Thursday, Olsen revealed how she felt from being drafted to having to fight for her place on the roster.

“Draft night I was like, ‘OK, this is awesome. I got drafted,’” Olsen told The Inquirer. “And then it’s like, ‘Well, I have to make the team.’ So, I relaxed a little bit and took in the moment, but then I really had to get to work still.”

Once she got selected as part of the final 12, she felt a sense of relief.

“That's when I was like, ‘OK, now you can play basketball again.’ Just enjoy it all because not everyone gets this opportunity, which makes it that much more special.”

The Mystics added Sonia Citron, Georgia Amore and Zaay Green. This meant Olsen had a tough battle on her hands to impress the organization.

Being Caitlin Clark's successor at Iowa didn't help matters. Her decent, 17.9 points and 5.1 assists in her final season in college, but not spectacular performances, meant she was seen as a borderline pick by scouts.

Now at Washington, her minutes this season have been restricted. She caught the eye of fans during the Mystics’ 83-77 win over a Clark-less Indiana Fever on Wednesday. Olsen finished the game with six points, hitting two crucial three-pointers in the third quarter. Her parents and friends cheered her on from the stands.

Although Lucy Olsen wasn’t able to face her “college predecessor,” Caitlin Clark, on Wednesday. There will be an opportunity for that as the Mystics are billed to meet the Fever twice in Indianapolis and once in Baltimore on Sept. 7.

Washington Mystics coach on how Lucy Olsen made the final roster cut

Lucy Olsen made the Washington Mystics roster ahead of four players Zaay Green, Ashten Prechtel, Khadijiah Cave and Lauren Jensen. Mystics coach Sydney Johnson spoke with the media on May 14 on the decision to keep Olsen for the season.

"You know, I don't necessarily see her in our first group, so how good can she be off the bench? Johnson said. "How is she learning? How is she competing? We're just encouraged to see how she can do it."

Lucy Olsen isn’t expected to start for the Mystics this season, but if she takes her chances, she might earn the trust of the organization and fulfill her huge potential.

