  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Unrivaled
  • Lunar Owls BC vs. Laces BC player stats and box score (Feb. 22) | 2025 Unrivaled

Lunar Owls BC vs. Laces BC player stats and box score (Feb. 22) | 2025 Unrivaled

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Feb 23, 2025 00:23 GMT
Laces v Lunar Owls - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty
Lunar Owls BC vs. Laces BC player stats and box score (Feb. 22) | 2025 Unrivaled (Image Source: Getty)

Laces BC and Lunar Owls BC, the two top teams in Unrivaled, battled on Saturday at Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida. Lunar Owls defeated Laces, 87-63, and became the first club to punch a ticket to the playoffs.

Ad

Allisha Gray led the Lunar Owls with 26 points and six rebounds on 9-for-15 shooting. Skylar Diggins-Smith had 25 points and five assists, while Napheesa Collier contributed 16 points and nine rebounds. Off the bench, Courtney Williams finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, while Shakira Austin added 10 points.

For injury-plagued Laces, Kayla McBride had 18 points and seven rebounds on 6-for-11 shooting. Natisha Hiedeman had 11 points, while Ariel Atkins added 10 off the bench. The team only had four players available on Saturday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Lunar Owls (9-1) are on the second night of a back-to-back and avenged their first loss this season. They lost 72-63 against the Angel Reese-led Rose BC. On the flip side, Laces dropped to 5-4 and are now tied with the streaking Rose at the No. 2 spot.

Stefanie Dolson, McBride and Hiedeman started the game for Laces, while Lunar Owls started its usual trio of Collier, Gray and Diggins-Smith.

Lunar Owls BC vs. Laces BC player stats and box score

Laces BC player stats and box score

Ad
PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Kayla McBride18720036-130-54-4
Stefanie Dolson7511023-81-20-0
Natisha Hiedeman11330034-111-31-1
Ariel Atkins10110023-102-51-1
Kate MartinDNP--------
Alyssa ThomasDNP--------
Tiffany HayesDNP--------
Jackie YoungDNP--------
Betnijah Laney-HamiltonDNP--------
Ad

Lunar Owls BC player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Allisha Gray26633019-152-73-3
Skylar Diggins-Smith25252019-173-63-3
Napheesa Collier16922005-91-43-3
Courtney Williams111070005-121-40-0
Shakira Austin10201135-70-00-0
Cameron BrinkDNP--------
Ad

Lunar Owls BC vs. Laces BC game summary

At the end of the high-scoring first quarter, Lunar Owls had a 30-27 lead over the Laces BC. Allisha Gray is off to a hot start with 16 points and 7-for-9 shooting. On the other end, Natisha Hiedeman led Laces with 11 points.

Lunar Owls increased its lead in the second quarter to 15 heading into the break, 57-42. Gray had 20 points, while Napheesa Collier and Skylar Diggins-Smith added 13 apiece. Lunar Owls shot 60.0% in the first half.

Ad

Lunar Owls established the game's winning score at 87 after scoring 76 points at the end of the third quarter. They had increased their lead to 23.

In the untimed fourth quarter, Lunar Owls were able to maintain its lead. Courtney Williams hit the game-winning basket — her first this season.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी