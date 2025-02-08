  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Unrivaled
  • Lunar Owls BC vs. Mist BC player stats and box score (Feb. 8) | 2025 Unrivaled

Lunar Owls BC vs. Mist BC player stats and box score (Feb. 8) | 2025 Unrivaled

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Feb 08, 2025 23:42 GMT
Lunar Owls BC vs. Mist BC player stats and box score (Feb. 8) | 2025 Unrivaled (Image Source: Getty)
Lunar Owls BC vs. Mist BC player stats and box score (Feb. 8) | 2025 Unrivaled (Image Source: Getty)

In Unrivaled's opening night rematch, the Lunar Owls BC battled the Mist BC on Saturday at Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida.

The league's co-founders, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, faced each other again. Unrivaled announced before tip-off that the game between the Laces BC and Vinyl BC has been canceled, making Lunar Owls-Mist the lone Unrivaled match on Saturday.

also-read-trending Trending

Lunar Owls and Mist are on the opposite sides of the standings. The Lunar Owls have been dominating the inaugural season of the 3-on-3 league, while Mist is at the bottom with a 2-5 record.

Lunar Owls started its usual trio of Collier, Allisha Gray and Skylar Diggins-Smith. For Mist, Stewart started with Jewell Loyd and Rickea Jackson.

Lunar Owls BC vs. Mist BC player stats and box score

Lunar Owls BC player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Skylar Diggins-Smith4000002-50-10-0
Allisha Gray3340011-31-30-0
Napheesa Collier11700015-80-21-1
Courtney Williams2120001-20-00-0
Shakira Austin5210002-20-01-1
Cameron BrinkDNP--------

Mist BC player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Breanna Stewart2400001-40-00-0
Rickea Jackson2200000-30-01-1
Jewell Loyd2020010-30-11-1
DiJonai Carrington3020001-21-10-1
Aaliyah Edwards4200002-20-00-0
Courtney Vandersloot4020002-40-00-0
NaLyssa SmithDNP--------

Lunar Owls BC vs. Mist BC game summary

At the end of the first seven minutes, the league-leading Lunar Owls BC had a 25-17 lead over the Mist BC. Napheesa Collier had 11 points and seven rebounds on 5-for-8 shooting. On the other end, Mist shot just 6-for-18 (33.3%).

In the second quarter, Mist went on a 12-2 run for a 36-34 lead with 2:12 remaining. The teams exchanged baskets the rest of the quarter and Mist lead by three heading into the break, 48-45. Collier already had 25 points and nine rebounds on 11-for-17 shooting.

For Mist, Courtney Vandersloot had 13 points and four assists off the bench to lead her team. Breanna Stewart contributed 12 points and nine rebounds. Jewell Loyd added nine points, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

This a developing story.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी