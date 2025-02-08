Lunar Owls BC vs. Mist BC player stats and box score (Feb. 8) | 2025 Unrivaled

In Unrivaled's opening night rematch, the Lunar Owls BC battled the Mist BC on Saturday at Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida.

The league's co-founders, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, faced each other again. Unrivaled announced before tip-off that the game between the Laces BC and Vinyl BC has been canceled, making Lunar Owls-Mist the lone Unrivaled match on Saturday.

Lunar Owls and Mist are on the opposite sides of the standings. The Lunar Owls have been dominating the inaugural season of the 3-on-3 league, while Mist is at the bottom with a 2-5 record.

Lunar Owls started its usual trio of Collier, Allisha Gray and Skylar Diggins-Smith. For Mist, Stewart started with Jewell Loyd and Rickea Jackson.

Lunar Owls BC vs. Mist BC player stats and box score

Lunar Owls BC player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Skylar Diggins-Smith 4 0 0 0 0 0 2-5 0-1 0-0 Allisha Gray 3 3 4 0 0 1 1-3 1-3 0-0 Napheesa Collier 11 7 0 0 0 1 5-8 0-2 1-1 Courtney Williams 2 1 2 0 0 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 Shakira Austin 5 2 1 0 0 0 2-2 0-0 1-1 Cameron Brink DNP - - - - - - - -

Mist BC player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Breanna Stewart 2 4 0 0 0 0 1-4 0-0 0-0 Rickea Jackson 2 2 0 0 0 0 0-3 0-0 1-1 Jewell Loyd 2 0 2 0 0 1 0-3 0-1 1-1 DiJonai Carrington 3 0 2 0 0 0 1-2 1-1 0-1 Aaliyah Edwards 4 2 0 0 0 0 2-2 0-0 0-0 Courtney Vandersloot 4 0 2 0 0 0 2-4 0-0 0-0 NaLyssa Smith DNP - - - - - - - -

Lunar Owls BC vs. Mist BC game summary

At the end of the first seven minutes, the league-leading Lunar Owls BC had a 25-17 lead over the Mist BC. Napheesa Collier had 11 points and seven rebounds on 5-for-8 shooting. On the other end, Mist shot just 6-for-18 (33.3%).

In the second quarter, Mist went on a 12-2 run for a 36-34 lead with 2:12 remaining. The teams exchanged baskets the rest of the quarter and Mist lead by three heading into the break, 48-45. Collier already had 25 points and nine rebounds on 11-for-17 shooting.

For Mist, Courtney Vandersloot had 13 points and four assists off the bench to lead her team. Breanna Stewart contributed 12 points and nine rebounds. Jewell Loyd added nine points, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

This a developing story.

