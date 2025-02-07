The Lunar Owls BC will face the Phantom BC again on Friday. Napheesa Collier and her teammates drubbed Satou Sabally and Co. 82-58 in their first meeting. The Owls will look to sustain their dominance in the rematch.

Phantom BC has played better after suffering three blowout losses early in the season. The team, coached by Adam Harrington, has received a boost with the inclusion of New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu, who missed the first game between the two teams. However, Phantom BC is still awaiting the return of Marina Mabrey from injury.

Lunar Owls BC vs Phantom BC Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Lunar Owls BC starting lineup and depth chart

Trending

Owls coach DJ Sackmann has used the same starting lineup throughout the tournament. He will likely keep his opening three, who have played crucial roles in the team’s 6-0 start.

Napheesa Collier, easily the best player in the tournament, will anchor the Lunar Owls BC. Skylar Diggins-Smith and Allisha Gray will also open the game. Courtney Williams and Shakira Austin will try to give the team a boost off the bench. Cameron Brink is among the reserves but is inactive due to an injury.

Starters Reserves Skylar Diggins-Smith Courtney Williams Allisha Gray Shakira Austin Napheesa Collier Cameron Brink (O)

Phantom BC starting lineup and depth chart

Former Oregon teammates Satou Sabally and Sabrina Ionescu will lead Phantom BC. Completing Adam Harrington’s starting three is Natasha Cloud. Katie Lou Samuelson and Brittney Griner will come off the bench.

Starters Reserves Sabrina Ionescu Katie Lou Samuelson Natasha Cloud Brittney Griner Satou Sabally Marina Mabrey (O)

Lunar Owls BC vs Phantom BC: Key matchups

Satou Sabally vs Napheesa Collier

Napheesa Collier is the biggest reason the Lunar Owls BC are off to an unbeaten start. The Minnesota Lynx star is averaging an Unrivaled best 29.3 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. Collier also puts up 3.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 block per contest.

In their first game against Phantom BC, Collier dazzled with 37 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block. If no one can slow her down, the Owls are likely headed for another win.

Satou Sabally has been solid, but she has to prove she can hold up defensively. If not, Phantom BC might use a double-big lineup, with Brittney Griner joining Sabally to try to contain Collier.

Sabrina Ionescu vs Allisha Gray

Sabrina Ionescu makes the Phantom BC offense deadlier and more unpredictable. She has the range and playmaking to punish the Owls' defense. If she erupts on offense, an upset is possible.

Allisha Gray has had tough battles against Ionescu over the years in the WNBA. Gray must do her job on defense to prevent the sharpshooting guard from getting into rhythm.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback